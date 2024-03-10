Great Deals Coming Up for Oakland Restaurant Week 2024, March 14–24

Visit Oakland has announced the return of Oakland Restaurant Week, which will take place March 14–24, 2024. From neighborhood gems and food trucks to Michelin-rated restaurants, diners are invited to explore the city’s global culinary offerings. Participating restaurants will offer specially-created lunch and dinner menus to showcase the best their restaurant has to offer. This year, Visit Oakland is encouraging locals and visitors to dine out and support the 100+ participating restaurants, and Eat. Drink. Stay. Repeat.

Launched in 2010, Oakland Restaurant Week is an annual dining promotion presented by Visit Oakland, a nonprofit organization marketing Oakland, California, as a travel destination. Those of us here at the San Francisco Bay Times who live in Oakland echo that it is a welcoming, rewarding place both to live in and to visit. Oakland Restaurant Week is a perfect excuse to sample just some of what is on offer.

The 10-day celebration will highlight the flavors of Oakland and is designed to support local establishments, enticing diners with menu offerings and experiences made available only during this part of March.

“Oakland restaurant week is an amazing time to experience The Town’s vibrant culinary scene,” commented Peter Gamez, President and CEO of Visit Oakland. “With talented chefs creating award-winning global cuisine, visitors and locals can definitely satisfy their appetite in Oakland. We encourage people to take advantage of our hotel offers, stay awhile, and enjoy all there is to do in The Town.”

For the first time, Visit Oakland is launching the Oakland Restaurant Week Challenge in partnership with the app, VibeMap. While visiting one of the participating bars or restaurants, diners can check in to earn badges and points. The more restaurants visited, the more points earned, entering diners with the chance to win prizes including gift cards to local restaurants and an Oakland getaway. To participate—and the offer is only available during Oakland Restaurant Week—complete the form and download the VibeMap app: https://tinyurl.com/bddsae8d

Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene. Favorite foodie hot-spots include Jack London Square and Temescal to Uptown, and Fruitvale. Featured restaurants include: alaMar Dominican Kitchen, Burdell Soul Food, The Cook and Her Farmer, Crumble & Whisk, Dokkaebier, Kitchen Story, MAMA Oakland, Odin Mezcalería, Parche, Snail Bar, Town Fare Café, and more.

All restaurants participating in Oakland Restaurant Week will feature new and unique offerings from family-style dinners, special menu items, prix fixe menus, ingredient-driven tastings and more. There is no cost for Oakland restaurants wishing to join the promotion.

Participating restaurants will be organized by neighborhood, cuisine and meal type. Through a partnership with OpenTable, reservations (recommended) can be made directly from the Oakland Restaurant Week page.

In partnership with Visit Oakland, Amtrak Capitol Corridor is offering a “BOGO Weekends Plus”—to double the fun during Oakland Restaurant Week or any other Oakland getaway. The promotion allows riders to bring a guest to ride free, on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. The promotion runs now through September 2, 2024, encouraging riders to make any weekend a long weekend.

Amtrak Capitol Corridor BOGO details: Buy one full-fare ticket for travel from now until September 2, 2024, and you will get another companion fare absolutely free. Tickets must be booked one day in advance. To receive this discount, please select at least two adult passenger types and use the promotion code V405: https://tinyurl.com/5cuvc32c

Complete lists of participating hotels, restaurants, menus, special events, and reservations are available at: https://tinyurl.com/b4zm27nn

View local hotel offers at https://www.visitoakland.com/stay/deals/

Oakland Restaurant Week

Published on March 7, 2024