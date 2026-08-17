Gypsy Love and Kippy Marks: Over a Decade of Music and Friendship

Kippy Marks and Gypsy Love

San Francisco Bay Times columnist and violinist Kippy Marks and former Bay Times columnist and performer Gypsy Love (GL) have been friends and collaborators for well over a decade. GL invited Kippy to perform on her single “All Lit Up” as well as on the video, which won The Chip E. Best EDM award at the 8th Annual California Music Video & Film Awards! She also included him in her recent hit, “Synchronicity,” which won the award for Best Viewer Impact and Entertainment Value at The 2026 IndieFEST Film Awards and the Best Music Video at the SIMI Music Fest!

GL recently wrote about Oakland Pride for the Bay Times, which reminded us of her great performance at Oakland Pride with Kippy—and Drumspyder—in 2014 when they opened for Sheila E.

This year, they performed a high-energy summer show at Charmaine’s at San Francisco The Proper Hotel.

Both as solo performers and as collaborators, they remain popular featured artists in the Bay Area. Follow their news at Gypsy Love Productions and at Kippy Marks.

Published on August 17, 2026