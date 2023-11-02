Halloween in the Castro 2023

Photos Courtesy of Sister Roma



Halloween was reborn in the Castro on Saturday, October 28, thanks to the collaboration of some key leaders who joined together to make it so. A series of diverse activities throughout the day included Halloween-themed films at the Castro Theatre with a costume contest hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and more.



The Castro Family Halloween Block Party featured activities for youngsters of all ages with trick or treating, live entertainment, and a costume contest with cash prizes.













Acknowledging the day’s success, Sister Roma told the San Francisco Bay Times, “Halloween in the Castro was a hit! The neighborhood was alive and activated all day and into the night. Our community turned it out to celebrate our high holiday with excellent costumes and so much joy. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc., costume contest was amazing and so much fun! Huge thanks to Manny Yekutiel and the Civic Joy Fund, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Terry Asten Bennett and the Castro Merchants, Mary, Raul and everyone at the Castro Theatre and Another Planet Entertainment, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District for being the best team ever to work with! Most of all thanks to everyone who came out and spread the Halloween magic.”







Published on November 2, 2023