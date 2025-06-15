Happy Pride Month!

By Rafael Mandelman, President, San Francisco Board of Supervisors–

On June 6, 2025, we raised the Pride flag alongside LGBTQ+ community members and leaders across San Francisco and California. While the federal government tries to erase the legacy of San Francisco’s own Harvey Milk, let me be clear: no act of political trolling can erase what Harvey stood for or what this city stands for.

San Francisco will always be a place where LGBTQ+ people are seen, celebrated, and safe. We’ve faced bullies before, and we’re not going anywhere.

This year, more than ever, it is important to show pride in our ourselves, pride in our communities, and pride in our city. Join me and the District 8 office in the 2025 Pride Parade! Last year we had an incredible turn-out and this year promises to be even better. Pets, kids, adults young and old are all welcome to join our contingent!

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman with Juan Davila, former State Senator Mark Leno, and

Assemblymember Matt Haney

When: Sunday June 29, 2025 at 10:30 am

Where: Exact staging location TBD. The parade will start near the Embarcadero BART Station.

Attire: Festive attire welcome but not required. We’ll have special edition Rafael pride t-shirts for the first 75 attendees.

We’d love to have you join us for this year’s Pride Parade. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/4mXWGEo

Pride Night Market and the Pride Family Block Party

The Pride Night Market, as part of the Castro Night Market series, will take place on June 20. Each Castro

Night Market features local food vendors, merchants, and live entertainment.

The Pride Family Block Party will be on June 28. Join the Castro Merchants for this vibrant celebration of Pride and community at Noe and Market streets from 12–5 pm. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/45NRSLr

Rafael Mandelman is the San Francisco District 8 Supervisor and the President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

