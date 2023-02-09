Harvettes: One Last Night at Harvey’s

Following the abrupt closure of Harvey’s on January 22—announced by way of a handwritten note on the venue’s signboard—many were happy to hear days later that the historic location would open for a final evening.



Held one week after the initial closure, “Harvettes: One Last Night with Harvey’s” was on Saturday, January 29. Entertainers included Christina Ashton, Olivia Hart, Kipper Snacks, Sheena Rose, Tawdry Hepburnn, Lulu Ramirez, Adam Hale, Carly Ozard, Grand Duchess Kelly Rose, and more. (See Sister Dana Sez in this issue for additional information.)



The evening, which stretched into a ten-hour marathon, was produced by Gary Virginia and Krewe de Kinque. Harvey’s manager David Facer, who is a professional magician, welcomed guests sporting a dapper purple suit and Converse Allstars.

