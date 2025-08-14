Healthcare Executive Dr. Deborah Hawkes Appointed as New CEO of PRC

Dr. Deborah Hawkes

Dr. Deborah Hawkes, formerly the CEO and Executive Vice President of the national network CAN Community Health, has been appointed the new CEO of PRC, the San Francisco-based nonprofit serving individuals living with HIV/AIDS, substance use disorder, homelessness, and mental illness.

Dr. Hawkes will bring almost three decades of transformative leadership in health systems, behavioral health, and community services to PRC. There, she will guide the nonprofit’s financial and overall direction, finalize its new five-year strategic plan, and ensure strong governance and compliance. Her leadership is expected to deepen PRC’s impact and expand access to holistic, integrated care for the city’s most vulnerable communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hawkes to PRC,” said Board Chair Darren Smith. “Her unparalleled experience in nonprofit health leadership, combined with a deep understanding of complex funding streams and community-based care, make her the ideal leader for this moment. She has the expertise, heart, and vision to elevate PRC’s work.”

“PRC’s legacy inspires me,” said Dr. Hawkes. “I am honored to lead an organization so deeply rooted in community, advocacy, and healing. My focus will be on integrating medical and social care through wraparound services that promote long-term wellness and true equity for all.”

https://prcsf.org/

Published on August 13, 2025