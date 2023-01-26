Hector Luevano of Abbey Carpet & Floor

Hector Luevano

Quality, beautiful flooring and carpeting can transform rooms, serve as an important investment adding value to the property, and even provide safety, as those of us who have tripped on old carpeting or an uneven floorboard can attest. Abbey Carpet & Floor is one of San Francisco’s oldest and highest rated businesses specializing in both flooring and window fashions. It is a destination for everything from a modest-sized area rug to elaborate tile and stone options. Manager Hector Luevano explains more.

GGBA: Please tell us about Abbey Carpet & Floor, which looks to have opened way back in 1958?

Hector Luevano: We are the oldest flooring showroom in San Francisco, locally owned and operated for 60 years. Abbey Carpet is a full-service showroom with experienced sales staff and installation teams that cater to the general public, realtors, property management, contractors, stagers, and designers. There is a large assortment of wool carpets, machine and handmade area rugs, hardwood floors, luxury vinyl, and waterproof flooring. We are proud to have a great reputation with designers, contractors, and homeowners because of our experience and knowledge of premium products and our commitment to serving our customers and professional white glove installations and that are the core of our business mission and values.

GGBA: Do you know what led to the founding of the business?

Hector Luevano: Abbey Carpet was founded by its original owner, TC McMechen, and he was one of the original franchisees. He owned Abbey Carpet of San Francisco up until 2020 when ownership changed hands. Floortex Design took ownership of Abbey SF right before the Covid-19 pandemic. With that said, we are back fully functioning and primarily our goal is to continue the legacy with the same vigor and tenacity while giving our clients the best experience possible.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Hector Luevano: When I first got into the flooring industry, my Sales Manager Liz Hyma from Coles Fine Flooring in San Diego was a great role model for a newbie in the industry. The way she shared her knowledge made it easy for me to absorb and apply her knowledge and experiences to my sales approach and helped to cultivate the sales professional I am today.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Hector Luevano: I’m a new member and we joined to try to make connections with the San Francisco business community.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Hector Luevano: Being new to GGBA, I hope to meet fellow business professionals and build a network that would be beneficial to all involved.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Hector Luevano: I’ve gone to a few networking events and I try to fit others into my calendar. I’ve made a few connections already and am currently working on building those relationships.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting such a business or otherwise working in your field?

Hector Luevano: Do your research and make sure you know the industry along with the current trends of design and home fashions. Visit other businesses in the area and try to schedule meetings for Q&As.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Hector Luevano: Come visit us at Abbey Carpet of San Francisco!

https://www.abbeycarpet.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on January 26, 2023