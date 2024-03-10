Help California Plan for an Aging LGBTQ+ Population

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

California residents who are 60-years-old and above are part of an age group that is projected to diversify and grow faster than any other. In fact, the state’s Master Plan for Aging (MPA) estimates there will be eleven million older adults living here by 2030. That’s about one-quarter of the state’s population.

California has already begun planning for this demographic change. But it’s become clear we must also come up with a blueprint for the LGBTQ+ community as they age. They likely have unique needs and challenges that will need to be addressed.

That’s why a collaborative group of organizations and institutions, including the state Department of Aging and University of California San Francisco, have created a groundbreaking survey to find out how to prepare for the road ahead. Data on what the LGBTQ+ aging experience is like has never really been documented by the state.

The questionnaire aims to help leaders and advocates better understand, even quantify, what LGBTQ+ seniors require to live out their golden years in the Golden State. Is it difficult to find assisted living facilities that are queer-friendly? Are there grief counselors who can help someone who has lost a same-sex partner? Do HIV survivors have care available equally throughout the state?

That’s just a small sample of what you can help the state figure out by spending twenty minutes of your time filling out this first-of-its kind statewide survey. It’s available in multiple languages. If you are aged 50 and above and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, you can weigh in by visiting (by March 31, 2024): https://tinyurl.com/ecv9sdcu

Respondents are asked about a variety of issues, such as insurance coverage, social activities, living arrangements, and end-of-life matters. Answers are completely confidential. As an extra incentive, survey participants will be eligible to win a $25 gift card. Forty winners will be chosen by a random drawing and will be notified by June 1, 2024.

Preliminary findings are expected to be released this summer, possibly shedding light on gaps in services and identifying priorities for lawmakers in Sacramento. The survey results will also likely have an influence on resources, services, and policies to better support the well-being of California’s aging LGBTQ+ community.

Past studies have revealed aging LGBTQ+ adults live alone and don’t have extended family to support them as they grow older. They also tend to struggle with mental health.

As Californians, we can create communities where people of all ages and abilities are engaged, valued, and afforded equitable opportunities to thrive. But that goal can’t be reached unless more people speak up. Surveys are one way to be heard.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

