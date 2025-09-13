Help Shape Services for Older Adults and Adults With Disabilities

The San Francisco Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS) is conducting the 2025–2026 Dignity Fund Community Needs Assessment (DFCNA), and they need your help to spread the word widely in our community. If you are an older adult, an adult with a disability, a veteran, or a caregiver, please consider taking the survey, by September 30, 2025, at: https://bit.ly/41Lbr4t

Please also share this information with such individuals in your networks, inviting them to take the survey. If you share your input with the DAS, you can enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card!

Get more information about the survey and prior related forums at https://bit.ly/4npmXLh

Why It Matters

The Dignity Fund, established by San Francisco voters in 2016, ensures dedicated funding for services that support older adults and adults with disabilities. The needs assessment helps ensure these resources reflect community priorities. Your help is key to ensuring all voices are heard in this process—especially those voices that are most often left out.

Aging in Community

Published on September 11, 2025