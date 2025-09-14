Historic Firsts for the Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries in less than a year have made sports history multiple times.

The Golden State Valkyries are the Bay Area’s first WNBA team.

While the Golden State Valkyries are not the Bay Area’s first women’s professional basketball team, they are the first such team for the region in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), a league that began in June 1997. The Valkyries’ headquarters and practice facility are in Oakland, while they play their home games—at least nearly all of them—at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The team’s logo features a design inspired by the Bay Bridge that connects Oakland and San Francisco, thereby symbolizing the bi-bay connection. As for that earlier history-making team, the San Jose Lasers were in the now-defunct American Basketball League and played for two full seasons and part of a third from 1996–1998.

The Valkyries have broken WNBA attendance records.

The team has sold out every home game at Chase Center, averaging over 18,000 attendees per game. The Valkyries now have the highest attendance record in WNBA history. As the team recently posted: “We’ve set the all-time WNBA record for total (397,408) and average (18,064) attendance in a regular season, selling out each of our 22 home games.”

Valkyries mascot Violet with a cheerleader holding a

team megaphone

BETH SCHNITZER

The franchise is the first in women’s sports history to eclipse 15,000 season ticket deposits.

Initially it was thought that the Valkyries’ popularity would increase over time, with ticket deposits starting off at a modest but steady rate. Instead, fans clamored for tickets even before the Valkyries began their season.

The Valkyries have won more games in a single season than any other expansion team in WNBA history.

As of this writing, the Valkyries have won 23 games, with their record being 23–20. This is the most wins by any expansion team during a single season in WNBA history.

The Valkyries are the first expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs.

On September 4, 2025, the Valkyries beat the Dallas Wings 84–80. The win clinched the team a playoff berth, making the Valkyries the first expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs.

They are the first U.S. professional sports team to use the name Valkyries.

While other women’s teams in collegiate and international sports (such as rugby) have used the name “Valkyries,” the Golden State Valkyries are the first professional sports team to use that Nordic name. The theme carries over to other fan lingo, such as the name for Chase Center when the Valkyries are playing: Ballhalla.

The Valkyries hired the first Asian American head coach in the WNBA.

Natalie Nakase, who is the head coach of the Valkyries, is the first Asian American head coach in the WNBA. Nakase is a third-generation Japanese American. Prior to her time with the Valkyries, she was the first Asian American to win a WNBA championship as an assistant coach (with the Las Vegas Aces) and was the first female head coach of a Japanese men’s professional league (in 2011). She also broke barriers in her younger years by becoming the first Asian American player in the now-defunct National Women’s Basketball League.

Kayla Thornton

Kayla Thornton was the Valkyries’ first WNBA All-Star.

Kayla Thornton was the first player in Valkyries franchise history to represent the team at a WNBA All-Star event.

A decisive win against the Chicago Sky marked the largest winning margin in Valkyries franchise history.

On August 15, 2025, the Valkyries won 90–59 against the Chicago Sky. This was their largest margin of victory to date: 31 points. (The Chicago Sky were shorthanded because All-Star forward Angel Reese was sidelined due to a back injury. Five Valkyries players scored in doubt digits that night. In terms of overall scoring records, Veronica Burton recorded the first 30-point game in Valkyries’ history.

Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase

The Valkyries are the most valuable women’s professional sports franchise in history.

Valued at a record-breaking $500 million, the Valkyries are the most valuable women’s professional sports franchise in history and are the WNBA’s most valuable team. This valuation was reported by Sportico in June 2025, marking a significant increase from the Valkyries’ $50 million expansion fee just two years prior. Their high value is attributed to strong attendance, ticket sales, and the strategic advantage of playing at Chase Center, the arena they (as part of the Golden State Warriors business) own. (The Warriors poured their own funds into the project, rather than relying on public or other financing.) There are now high projections for sponsorship revenue, which will further boost the Valkyries’ value. Their present valuation is a ten-times increase from the $50 million WNBA entry fee, signifying an unprecedented jump in modern sports history, according to ClutchPoints.

Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin

The Valkyries are the most inspiring team in the WNBA.

Due to their history-making inaugural season—becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs, setting a record for wins by an expansion team, and establishing themselves as a well-run and valued franchise—the Valkyries' remarkable on-court performance and strong team culture have defied expectations and set a new standard for WNBA newcomers.

Valkyries Post Season

Published on September 11, 2025