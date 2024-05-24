Holocaust Day of Remembrance 2024

Photos by Rink

On Monday, May 6, 2024, Cantor Sharon Bernstein led participants in a Yom HaShoah commemoration marking the intersection between Jewish and LGBTQ+ Holocaust experiences.

Held at the Pink Triangle Memorial located in the Castro at 2454 Market Street, the ceremony was sponsored by Congregation Sha’ar Zahav and the Eureka Valley Neighborhood Association, represented by the organization’s President Alex Lemberg. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman also participated.



Jewish Day of Holocaust Remembrance, Yom HaShoah, as noted in The Jewish News of Northern California, commemorates the six million Jews and others who perished in the Holocaust. Often included in observing the holiday are candle lighting ceremonies, musical performances, and community art projects. https://shaarzahav.org/

Published on May 23, 2024