Hope, Healing, and Joy – San Francisco’s Singers of the Street Is Back!

Dr. Kathleen McGuire

The country’s first choir for people who are homeless and those who support them is now seeking new members and performance opportunities. “Considering the devastating number of people who died on the street in San Francisco in 2023, SOS is needed more than ever” said Founder, Dr Kathleen McGuire.

Singers of the Street (SOS) originally started in September 2010, with McGuire (Conductor Laureate, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus) (SFGMC) as its first director, with support from the Metropolitan Community Church of San Francisco. Over the years, SOS has had several conductors and supporting organizations, including the City of Refuge United Church of Christ and SF Cares, among others.

The choir was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now found new life. Once again supported by SF Cares, Music Minister Ashley Wai’olu Moore—who had previous leadership involvement with SOS on several occasions—has taken the helm. A graduate of the Berkeley College of Music, Ashley also holds a Master of Divinity degree from the Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary.

Ashley is well-known in the Bay Area. She founded the Transcendence Gospel Choir in 2001, and was a member of the Praise and Worship teams for the City of Refuge UCC, Congregational Church of San Mateo UCC, Metropolitan Community Church of San Francisco, New Revelation Church of Berkeley, and the Pacific School of Religion, before becoming Music Minister at the First Congregational Church of Oakland in 2012.

Ashley served as music and program director for SOS from 2015 to 2016, and served as choir coordinator for the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir from 2020 to 2022. An accomplished audio engineer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, Ashley also produced many of the SFGMC’s albums from 2002 to 2010, and played lead guitar in the queer rock band Critical Bliss.

SOS is a choir that provides an essential sense of “home” and “family” for members, while also helping to educate the community. “Singers have told me this is the only time in their week when someone knows their name or cares if they show up,” McGuire recollected. “I visited their rehearsal last week and was inspired. I urge everyone reading this to help spread the word, or better yet, book SOS for an event or join up and sing with them!”

SOS meets each Wednesday at 11 am at St Paulus Lutheran Church, 2325 Polk Street, San Francisco. After rehearsal, a free meal is served.

Singers of the Street

510-985-9966

sos.info.sf@gmail.com

https://www.soschoir.org/

Published on February 8, 2024