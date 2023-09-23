Horizons Foundation Luminaries

Horizons Foundation held its annual Luminary Reception at The Green Room on Thursday, July 27, honoring members of the Bay Area’s LGBTQ community who have, through annual gifts and estate plans, helped fund the work of the organization’s programs and services.

Anne Sterling Dorman

Annette Tracy

During the event, Horizons announced the naming of its Award for Extraordinary Service in recognition of the decades of volunteer leadership and contributions by former Board of Directors member Anne Sterling Dorman. Dorman’s wife Annette Tracy joined the organization’s Board leaders Melissa Marquez and Tim Murray in making the announcement.

Bev Scott and

Courtney

Melissa Marquez and Tim Murray

For 2023, the recipient of the Anne Sterling Dorman Award announced at the event is community leader, author, and leadership consultant Bev Scott. Scott was joined at the event by her wife and longtime Horizons supporter Courtney.

https://www.horizonsfoundation.org/

Published on September 21, 2023