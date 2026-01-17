Human Banner at Ocean Beach: ‘IT WAS MURDER – ICE OUT!’

Local activists Brad Newsham and Travis Van Brasch on January 10 organized a massive human banner at Ocean Beach in San Francisco that read, in all caps, “IT WAS MURDER – ICE OUT!” and included an American flag that rotated upside down, signifying distress and danger. The words were etched into the sand in 100-foot letters before many of the participants arrived by 11:30 am.

The organizers and several of the participants helped with the prior “NO KINGS” human banner at the same beach last year. Their efficiency and accuracy are evident, as each letter had a Letter Captain who helped participants stand facing the ocean, an arm’s apart from the next individual, and to stay within the lines.

In the early afternoon, drones flew overhead to capture the dramatic resulting human banner and the coordinated turning of the flag. Such images, clearly evoking California and San Francisco, continue to be shared worldwide and thereby continue to spread the powerful statements they contain.

Published on January 15, 2026