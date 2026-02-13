Human Banner at Ocean Beach on January 31 to Protest ICE

Photos by Patrick Carney

Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney, his husband Dr. Hossein Carney, Sister Roma, and many other LGBTQ+ community members were among the estimated 3000 protestors who helped form a human banner at Ocean Beach on January 31, 2026, to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This was in response to aggressive tactics nationwide by ICE agents that led to fatal shootings in Minneapolis and other tragedies.

Indivisible SF organized the activation that spelled out: “We Have Eyes No More Lies” above “Abolish ICE.” This was at least the fifth human banner at Ocean Beach since “Impeach + Remove” was formed there during the No Kings protest on April 19, 2025. https://indivisiblesf.org/

Published on February 12, 2026