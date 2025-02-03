If the Trump Administration Playbook Works Against the Transgender Community, Your Group May Be Next

By Suzanne Ford–

Over the last several days, the new presidential administration has begun to enact many of the promised policies concerning trans people. They seem intent on erasing our very existence. It is becoming increasingly difficult to change federal documents to reflect changed gender. Our access to healthcare is under attack. For example, military families’ transgender youth cannot receive gender-affirming care.

Now we face a new executive order concerning trans service in the armed forces. The White House order states that, “It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity. This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria. This policy is also inconsistent with shifting pronoun usage or use of pronouns that inaccurately reflect an individual’s sex.” Keep in mind that over fifteen thousand trans people serve as active-duty personnel. The current Secretary of Defense has promised to end their service and prevent many others from serving.

Our trans community faces 4 years of persecution. No one is coming to rescue us. Many people have contacted me over the last week to ask if we are ok. Hell, no, we are not ok! It feels like we have nowhere to turn. Just walking through an airport this week felt unsafe. The normal glares are enough, however, now they seem to carry more malice. Will trans women be dragged out of bathrooms as people stand by quietly? Will politicians stop supporting us when faced with a federal government that holds the purse strings? Will the media tell our stories, or just sensationalize the victimhood?

Yes, we are up against a wall. We have been here before. The community knows how to adapt and care for one another. There will be no capitulation! Trans people have always been here and will not be erased. We will continue to fight and demand our humanity.

The question is: What are you going to do? Will you stand with us and say no to this evil? Remember, if this playbook works against us, then your group may be next. Donate to organizations like the National Center for Lesbian Rights and The Trans Law Center as they support us in the legal system. Reach out to trans lead orgs like The Transgender District and offer your support. Finally, meet me on Market Street on June 29, 2025, as SF Pride marches through the city. Let’s show the world that there is another way to live with one another, celebrating diversity and demanding justice.

Suzanne Ford is the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride.

Leaders of the Emerging Resistance

Published on January 30, 2025