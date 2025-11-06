Images Document East Bay Clash Between Clergy, Protestors, and Federal Agents Over Trump Immigration Crackdown

Photos by Jerome Parmer

On October 23, 2025, a large vigil and protest against a planned federal immigration crackdown took place at the entrance to Coast Guard Island in Alameda. Demonstrators gathered to oppose the deployment of federal agents, and the protest involved clashes with law enforcement, the use of tear gas and stun grenades, and at least two arrests. The event was part of a broader day of activism against the Trump administration’s planned immigration operations in the Bay Area.

San Francisco Bay Times contributing photographer Jerome Parmer documented what took place, bravely risking his own safety both to make a political stand in support of social justice and to capture up-close, detailed images of what happened during this tense morning in the East Bay.

Constitutional Law, Not Martial Law

