In 2024, Stay Engaged!

By Pau Crego–

2024 is off to a sobering start in terms of anti-trans/LGBTQI+ proposed legislation. As of this writing nearly four weeks into the new year, 321 anti-trans bills are being considered in 33 state legislatures. This number is anticipated to grow in the coming weeks and months. Of these, 38 are national bills that would target trans people in education, sports, healthcare, and other settings. The states with the highest number of anti-trans bills under consideration at this time are Missouri (38), South Carolina (31), and Iowa (22). Closer to home, California officials have introduced proposed Assembly Bill 1314, with the goal of requiring public schools to out trans/nonbinary students to their parents or legal guardians, regardless of safety or other considerations.

This is a crucial year for LGBTQ+ rights, and for our democracy overall. In addition to important local and state elections, this year we will be voting for President—and thus, electing whom we want to pressure to do better over the next four years. And yet, as the Republican Party scapegoats trans and LGBTQI+ people as a strategy to captivate their constituents, it can feel tempting to ignore the headlines and remain disengaged as a way to cope with the hate.

This year, we cannot afford to do that. The constant onslaught of anti-trans and LGBTQI+ sentiment is intended to dim our light. It is an intentional attempt to diminish our collective power by harming, disempowering, and isolating us.

Hateful bills and laws explicitly restrict our agency and human rights when we live in states and municipalities without protections. But beyond that, even those of us living in so-called “sanctuary” states and cities are impacted by the fear of what will happen next. These bills—regardless of where we live—can make us feel small, scared, and less likely to develop or maintain relationships with others, especially with people who are different from us. And when we are scared, we forget that we do, indeed, have the power to fight back.

Here are some examples of how to resist and fight back in 2024:

Donate and/or volunteer for a cause or candidate that you believe in, whether it be at the local, state, or national government level. Remembering how we each can contribute to improving the world feels empowering and hopeful!

Donate and/or volunteer for organizations supporting communities in states impacted by anti-trans/LGBTQI+ legislation, as well as organizations experiencing higher demand for services in “sanctuary” states and cities. (A 2023 Data for Progress poll found that 8% of transgender people overall, and 9% of LGBTQ+ adults 65 or older, have moved out of their communities as a result of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation in their state; additionally, 43% of transgender adults and 41% of trans young adults have considered moving for the same reason.)

Educate yourself and stay informed about the local, state, and national issues that matter to you, and that influence your life and that of your community. For ongoing data and analysis on anti-trans legislation developments throughout the country, visit the Trans Legislation Tracker: https://translegislation.com/

In addition to reading this publication, follow trans journalist Erin Reed’s writing at https://www.erininthemorning.com/

Stay connected and in relationship to those around you, as much as possible. (In 2023, Data for Progress found that sympathy for LGBTQI+ people increases when voters know an LGBTQI+ person; this is most notable as it relates to trans people, as voters who personally know a trans person report almost double the rate [68%] of sympathy for trans people compared to those who don’t know a trans person [35%].)

If you are eligible, vote! (Unfortunately, 17% of LGBTQI+ eligible voters report that they do not vote—this is especially the case for those ages 25–39 [16%], ages 40–54 [17%], and ages 18–24 [28%].)

This year, in particular, it is critical that we remain present, engaged, and empowered as individuals and as communities. Our future depends on it!

Pau Crego (he/him) is a queer and trans immigrant who has worked towards equity for trans and LGBTQI+ communities for almost two decades, both in the San Francisco Bay Area, and in Spain where he is originally from. His advocacy has included direct services, technical assistance, training and education, program design, and policy change. Crego worked at the Office of Transgender Initiatives (OTI) from 2017–2023, most recently serving as the Office’s Executive Director. He is also faculty in the Health Education Department at City College of San Francisco, and a published author and translator in the field of public health.

Musings on Trans Liberation

Published on January 25, 2024