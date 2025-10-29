Inaugural Honoring LGBTQ+ Bay Area Latine Leaders

The inaugural Honoring LGBTQ+ Bay Area Latine Leaders, co-produced by the San Francisco Bay Times with renowned community leader Olga Talamante, took place on October 24, 2025. It was co-emceed by Talamante and Rev. Miguel Bustos, Archdeacon for the Diocese of California.

The following slideshow, created by photographer Michael Kirschner for the Bay Times, shows the hosts as well as many of the guests and honorees who were at the event: Adriana Ayala, Noemi Calonje, Dulce A. García, Carla Lucero, Jes Montesinos, Viviana “Viva” Paredes, Rev. Rhina M. Ramos, Ani Rivera, Elba Rivera, and Jennifer Valles.

Marga Gomez and Ámate Cecilia Pérez were also honored.

Inaugural Honoring LGBTQ+ Bay Area Latine Leaders, October 24, 2025

Credit: Michael Kirschner https://mikek.photography/

The producers are grateful to the sponsors: Sandra Hernández, M.D., Kate Kendell, Horizons Foundation, the SF LGBT Center, Dr. Marcy Adelman, Imani Rupert-Gordon, David Gleba, Roberto Ordeñana, On Lok, and the Golden State Warriors. In-kind donations were provided by Sabores Komali and Elizabeth Blancas of Florecer.