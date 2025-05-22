Indie Food Fest 2025 at Rockridge Market Hall

The second annual Indie Food Fest took place at Rockridge Market Hall in Oakland on May 10, 2025. The sidewalks surrounding the hall—directly across the street from the Rockridge BART Station—were packed with both indie producers and hungry guests who noshed their way down the impressive lineup of booths.

Several of the small businesses—such as the fabulous Terah Wine Co. owned by a queer Palestinian woman, and Rancho Gordo, owned by out Steve Sando—were proudly LGBTQ+ supporting. Other quality producers included Diaspora Co., Temescal Brewing, Line 51 Brewing, Cowgirl Creamery, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Jasper Hill Farm, Luna Rice, Chico Rice. Mama Teav’s. Feve Chocolates. Date Better, YES Bar, Happy Moose Juice, The Pasta Shop, Uplands Apiary, Enzo Olive Oil Company, Like Family, Bondolio, Campodonico, Olivaia, SCOLA, Smoking Goose, Spotted Trotter, Il Porcellino. Lottie’s Meats, Andante Dairy, Nettle Meadow Farm & Artisan Cheese, Fiscalini Cheese, FireFly Farms, the kind team at Acre restaurant selling their namesake wine and olive oil, and much more. The staff at Market Hall was also in force, handing out samples of a special spring season ravioli and then readying for the grand opening of the new and expanded cheese section.

Greens Chef Katie Reicher and Georgia Freeman holding up their new cookbooks

Katie Reicher, the Executive Chef at Greens, where The Gay Gourmet (David Landis) recently dined with his husband Sean, was signing copies of her new book Seasons of Greens. She was next to Georgia Freedman, the author of another great new cookbook, Snacking Dinners. Our team purchased both and had them dedicated to Elaine Viegas, the mother of San Francisco Bay Times co-publisher/co-editor Jennifer Viegas. Elaine used to write food features for the San Francisco Bay Times and recently passed.

Also remembering Elaine was culinary legend Roberta Klugman, who invited the Bay Times to the event and warmly welcomed us and many others. https://rockridgemarkethall.com/

Mama Teav’s Hot Garlic booth

Rancho Gordo (heirloom beans) booth

Bay Times Dines

Published on May 22, 2025