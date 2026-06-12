Indivisible San Francisco Announces Inaugural Trans Ally Rally to Fight for Trans Rights

Indivisible San Francisco—in partnership with the People’s March & Rally, San Francisco Dyke March, San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® WMC, and San Francisco Pride—will host the Trans Ally Rally, where participants will march and rally on Pride Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10 am to stand up for the trans community.

Starting at Embarcadero Plaza, participants will march to the People’s March stage at Civic Center, where the organizers will hold a rally. There, they will highlight calls to action for allies to protect the trans community. They will also invite attendees to come to the Dyke March happening later that day.

The organizers shared that they have fought for trans rights and the protection of the trans community from the beginning, and are horrified that this community is being ignored and erased. They wrote: “We are LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Indivisible SF, and we understand that the Trump administration and state and local governments are systematically erasing trans people. This is wrong, and we cannot allow it to continue. We stand up for those who are being harmed by bigoted and genocidal policies, and we will protect our loved ones. Join us in allyship and community to stand with trans folks under attack.”

Their demands are as follows:

– Ask San Francisco Mayor Lurie to pass a budget that fully funds the Transgender District, trans youth programs, trans housing programs, and nonprofits that serve the trans community, as well as funds and expands the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives.

– Demand that transgender children and adults be protected from gender-affirming care bans, sports bans, bathroom bills, and depersonalization by loss of accurate documents.

They are asking the public to:

1. Tell San Francisco officials to honor the Trans Sanctuary City promise.

2. Join SF Pride as a member.

3. Join and donate to the San Francisco Dyke March.

4. Register to vote in the November election.

5. Sign up for Mutual Aid volunteering with TurnOut.

6. Buy an “I Could Be Trans” T-shirt, with proceeds going to the Trans March (https://bit.ly/3PeraGd).

RSVP for the Trans Ally Rally at https://bit.ly/3PuUpo4









Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026