Inspiring Leaders: Portraits of LGBTQ+ Legacies

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

Dear friends and supporters of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA),

As we approach our 50th anniversary on June 7, marking our role as the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, let’s pause to honor the trailblazers of the LGBTQ+ community—those visionaries who carved out essential spaces in the face of adversity and helped inspire the founding of GGBA and our ongoing advocacy today.

In our ongoing journey towards equality and justice, the names of our heroes shine brightly, their legacies undimmed by time. Among them, Harvey Milk stands tall as a pioneer in LGBTQ+ history and one of the original members of our organization. His fearless advocacy and groundbreaking tenure as one of America’s first openly gay elected officials laid the foundation for the acceptance and rights we champion today. His rallying cry, “Hope will never be silent,” echoes through our work at GGBA, fueling our endeavors for a more inclusive society.

Beyond the realm of politics, we honor the spirit of Barbara Gittings, whose efforts to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder marked a significant triumph for LGBTQ+ rights. Barbara was also responsible for organizing the first NYC chapter of the Daughters of Bilitis, the first lesbian civil and political rights organization in the U.S. With Gittings’ courage at our core, GGBA diligently remains a steadfast beacon of support for our community.

We also revere the pioneering work of Sylvia Rivera, a Latina transgender activist and integral part of the Stonewall uprising. Her life offers a powerful testament to the beauty and strength of diversity, an essential element of the philosophy held dear by GGBA.

In our journey, we cannot overlook the profound impact of Tim Cook, the openly gay CEO of Apple. Cook’s outstanding professional achievements and the public embrace of his gay identity epitomize a harmonious blend of authenticity and excellence—a valuable lesson for businesses operating across societies.

Finally, we honor the contributions of Audre Lorde, an openly gay Black female poet, warrior, and mother. Lorde’s exploration of intersectional identity illuminated the interplay of race, gender, and sexuality, shaping societal discourse and understanding.

In honoring these influential figures, GGBA seeks not to lay sole claim to their contributions but to ensure their legacies serve as a wellspring of inspiration for our community. As we march forward, guided by the echoes of Milk’s hope, Gittings’ audacity, Rivera’s resilience, Cook’s integrity, and Lorde’s wisdom, we nurture the seeds of future LGBTQ+ leaders and businesses within GGBA. Their anticipated growth is the fruit of our commitment to diversity, promising a future illuminated by new beacons of inspiration, walking the path paved by our venerable forebears.

As we celebrate our trailblazers, we also eagerly continue preparations for the upcoming landmark event, announced last month. On June 7, 2024, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of GGBA—the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. This golden jubilee is a milestone and a testament to our advocacy for an inclusive business community.

We invite all members, partners, and stakeholders to join our grand gala at San Francisco City Hall, a perfect venue to reminisce about our achievements.

Stay up to date on this significant event and future activities through GGBA Power Connect 2024: https://www.ggbapowerconnect.com/

With profound gratitude and unwavering pride,

Tony Archuleta-Perkins, MBA, MS

President, Golden Gate Business Association

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate. He previously worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as an outsourced CFO. He has two Masters Degrees: an MBA and a Master’s of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. He and his husband have called San Francisco home for over 13 years. Archuleta-Perkins proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco; the Golden Gate Business Association and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. Personally, he and his husband enjoy international traveling, scuba diving, musical theatre, and concerts.

GGBA Calendar

Wednesday, February 21

Introducing “Stay”

6–7 pm

Online webinar

http://tinyurl.com/2v63sdw4

Wednesday, March 20

Intersection Connection Series: Real Estate (& Related) Networking Event

6–8 pm

Mindspace – 575 Market Street, SF

http://tinyurl.com/5n75e9u6

Wednesday, March 27

Make Contact

6–8 pm

Location TBA

Tuesday, April 9

Make Contact

6–8 pm

Brio Financial, 19 Sutter Street, SF

http://tinyurl.com/f5suf6sw

Wednesday, April 17

New (& Prospective) Member Orientation

6–7 pm

Online

http://tinyurl.com/mr23tspx

Tuesday, May 14

Mega Make Contact

6–8 pm

Brio Financial, 19 Sutter Street, SF

http://tinyurl.com/f5suf6sw

Friday, June 7

GGBA Power Connect – 50th Anniversary Gala!

6–9 pm

San Francisco City Hall Rotunda

http://tinyurl.com/yn5a76cy

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on February 22, 2024