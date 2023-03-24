International Women’s Day Celebration of Holly Near

Renowned worldwide for her music and activism, Holly Near returned to her Bay Area musical roots on Wednesday, March 8, for an International Women’s Day concert at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley. The sold-out event—a celebration of her work over the past five decades—brought together artists Krissy Keefer, Emma’s Revolution, Adrienne Torf, Vicki Randle, Terry Garthwaite, Rhiannon, Linda Tillery, Tammy Hall, Jan Martinelli, Michaelle Goerlitz, Mary Watkins, and others.

As the Freight shared: “Holly Near has been singing for a more equitable world for well over 50 creative years. She is an insightful storyteller through her music, committed to keeping the work rooted in contemporary activism. Respected around the world for her music and activism, Holly released her 31st album in 2018.

One of the most powerful, consistent, and outspoken singers of our time, her concerts elevate spirits and inspire activism. A skilled performer, Holly is an outspoken ambassador for peace who brings to the stage a unique integration of world consciousness, spiritual discovery, and theatricality.

Holly’s joy and passion continue to inspire people to join in her celebration of the human spirit. Equally compelling at her shows and through recordings, Holly’s music fully engages listeners in the world around them—speaking to anyone who believes in peace, justice, and feminism; a wonderful spectrum of humanity.”

Since the event sold out in a flash, the Freight allowed individuals from anywhere in the world to pay for access to a viewing via live-stream. The San Francisco Bay Times hopes that both video and audio recordings of the celebration will eventually be made available. For now, you can enjoy the DVD Holly Near: Live at the Freight & Salvage recorded on November 9, 2013, with filming done by four-time Emmy winner Jim Brown. This and other works featuring Holly are available at: https://www.goldenrod.com/hollynear/

Local libraries also have everything from sheet music of her best known works to downloadable music to her 1990 autobiography, Fire in the Rain – Singer in the Storm (New York: W. Morrow).

