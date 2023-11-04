Investing in Oakland’s Green Economy

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large–

I continue to be in the vanguard of the switch to greener technology to improve the lives of our community. The At-Large office is proud to announce that our local projects that we initiated in Oakland, including to reduce dangerous diesel emissions by providing zero emission trucks and more, has received substantial new federal funding! We previously brought forth legislation for Oakland to partner with California’s Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), which applied for federal funds for a variety of projects in California, including several cities in California, including Oakland.

Oakland and two other cities will receive significant funding of up to $1.2 billion from the Department of Energy to build and expand cleaner hydrogen projects, including those at the Port of Oakland. This historic investment helps cut hazardous pollutants that plague Oakland’s most vulnerable communities.

Speaking to the accomplishment, I stated: “Communities like Oakland have historically been subjected to disproportionate air pollution, and have stepped up with support for clean and green technologies. We are thrilled that the State of California is acting to decarbonize the economy, and building a healthier future for people and the planet. Federal support too is a vital contribution to this important work. Congratulations to ARCHES for being selected for a sustainable statewide green hydrogen hub!”

As part of a competitive nationwide bid that included projects launched by me, California was selected as one of seven states to receive this new federal funding. ARCHES, on behalf of California, successfully secured funding that includes clean energy hydrogen hub projects at the Port of Oakland. The state-wide efforts in hydrogen hub projects will reduce dangerous particulate emissions, expand cutting-edge clean energy equipment, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and create thousands of quality local green jobs.

