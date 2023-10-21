Israeli Gay Couple’s Wedding Plans Destroyed and Replaced by Funeral

Photo David Saranga/twitter

At the start of this month, Sagi Golan was excitedly planning to wed his longtime partner, Omer. LGBTQ Israeli singer ivrilider was scheduled to sing, “I Found Love,” a favorite song of the couple. Instead, the song was sung at Golan’s funeral.

Golan’s brother Oz, via LinkedIn on October 14, shared what happened. Oz is the Co-Founder and CEO of Noname Security.

“On Saturday, October 7, my brother, Sagi Golan, a reservist in the Israeli Defense Force elite anti-terrorism unit, received the call he’d trained his entire life to take.



Sagi did not hesitate for a moment. He rushed to Kibbutz Be’eri, fought bravely to protect and defend its community, and paid the ultimate price for his bravery. Sagi was just ten days shy of marrying his beloved Omer; instead, our family handed out the floral arrangements we’d purchased for the wedding at Sagi’s funeral.



While this past week has been the darkest in my family’s history, I take great comfort and pride in knowing that my partners, colleagues, and board members at Noname Security made a superhuman effort to make sure we continue to operate at full capacity, delivering the protection and service our customers had come to expect. It’s a testament to the strength and resilience of our people and a promise that together we will endure through these tough times.”

The news service Hebro reports that Sagi and his unit were tasked to free hostages being held by Hamas in the kibbutz. Sagi managed to save many lives before he was killed.

Hebro added this, next to a photo of Sagi and Omer:

“In memory of Sagi, and the heroes he served with in his elite unit, who were killed that day:

Veteran Captain Sagi Golan

Chief Officer Elli Ginsberg

Veteran Captain Roi Nagri

Sergeant Ben Rubinstein Chief Veteran Sergeant Omri Balkin

May their memories be a blessing to us all.”

Published on October 19, 2023