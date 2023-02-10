‘It Can’t Happen Here,’ But It Is

By Joanie Juster–

Week after week I have written about the dangerous laws being introduced into state and local governments around the country: laws that attack LGBTQ+ people, that ban drag performances, that endanger trans kids, that ban books, that stifle freedom of speech, thought, and expression. There are simply too many to write about this week; our country is at a dangerous inflection point. Read and ponder the following, and consider what we stand to lose if we don’t fight for our freedoms. Speak out before it is too late.

“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”

—Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, “The One Un-American Act”

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”

—Benjamin Franklin

“Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime … .”

—Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, dissenting, Ginzberg v. United States, 383 U.S. 463 (1966)

“Most librarians view these assaults on their First Amendment traditions with deep concern. Anything of consequence in the care of libraries offends someone somewhere, of course. The challenge for public libraries is to find ways to remind political, educational, and moral leaders that to remove or restrict access to controversial material is to invite the ultimate suppression of all material.”

—Paul McMasters, Libraries & First Amendment Overview

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

—U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights

“Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”

—ALA Library Bill of Rights

“[I]t’s not just the books under fire now that worry me. It is the books that will never be written. The books that will never be read. And all due to the fear of censorship. As always, young readers will be the real losers.”

— Judy Blume

“We uphold the principles of intellectual freedom and resist all efforts to censor library resources.”

—ALA Code of Ethics

“If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”

—Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, Jr., Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989)

“Indeed, perhaps we do the minors of this country harm if First Amendment protections, which they will with age inherit fully, are chipped away in the name of their protection.”

—Judge Lowell A. Reed, Jr., ACLU et al. v. Janet Reno (No. 98-5591)

“People are unlikely to become well-functioning, independent-minded adults and responsible citizens if they are raised in an intellectual bubble.”

—Seventh District Judge Richard Posner, American Amusement Machine Association, et al., Plaintiffs-Appellants, v. Teri Kendrick, et al., Defendants-Appellees (2001)

“What happened was the gradual habituation of the people, little by little, to be governed by surprise, to receiving decisions deliberated in secret; to believe that the situation was so complicated that the government had to act on information which the people could not understand, or so dangerous that, even if people could understand it, it could not be released because of national security. The crises and reforms (real reforms too) so occupied the people that they did not see the slow motion underneath, of the whole process of government growing remoter and remoter. To live in the process is absolutely not to notice it—please try to believe me—unless one has a much greater degree of political awareness, acuity, than most of us ever had occasion to develop. Each step was so small, so inconsequential, so well explained or, on occasion, ‘regretted.’ Believe me this is true. Each act, each occasion is worse than the last, but only a little worse. You wait for the next and the next. You wait for one shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join you in resisting somehow. Suddenly it all comes down, all at once. You see what you are, what you have done, or, more accurately, what you haven’t done (for that was all that was required of most of us: that we did nothing) … . You remember everything now, and your heart breaks. Too late. You are compromised beyond repair.”

—A German professor describing the coming of fascism in They Thought They Were Free by Milton Mayer

Be Prepared

On January 21, I took part in an Active Shooter Workshop at the SF Eagle. Created and presented by Ken Craig of Community Patrol Services and Greg Carey of Castro Community on Patrol, this training was designed for owners and managers of LGBTQ+ bars and clubs, as well as others who plan public events for the LGBTQ+ community. The training was sobering, enlightening, and informative, and we all walked out thinking, “I hope I never have to use this information.”

Within hours, we learned of the Monterey Park rampage that left 11 people dead and 9 wounded. Just two days later, another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay left 7 dead and 1 wounded.

Yes, it can happen here. Sadly, in the U.S. it happens nearly every day. It is important for all of us to know what to look for, how to react, and how to protect ourselves and others.

Craig and Carey will be holding more safety workshops around the end of March, designed for the general public, as well as bringing back their popular self-defense classes. For updates: https://www.castropatrol.org/.

Get Ready for Creating Change

The Hilton Union Square will clearly be the place to be from February 17–21, as thousands of queer activists will be gathering there for Creating Change, the annual conference of the country’s oldest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, the National LGBTQ Task Force.

The Task Force is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, honoring 50 years of advancing freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ+ people. Their half century of work has brought about positive change, from lobbying the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality as a mental illness, to advocating for AIDS funding, trans rights, and reproductive justice. They have run successful longstanding campaigns like Queer the Census and Queer the Vote, have brought an intersectional approach to the LGBTQ+ movement, and have trained and mobilized generations of queer organizers.

For the past 35 years, Creating Change has made it possible for thousands of activists to develop and hone their skills, celebrate victories, build community, and be inspired by social justice visionaries. The primary goal of the conference is to build the LGBTQ+ movement’s political power to secure full freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

The Creating Change agenda is packed with day-long institutes, workshops and caucuses, inspiring speakers, and special events. Highlights include speakers like Angelica Ross, Dyllon Burnside, X Gonzalez, and Eric Marcus, while Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will be hosting Gayme Night.

Online registration is available through February 13. More info, or to register, or volunteer: https://tinyurl.com/TTFChange

Tamales for a Cause

This column is named “In Case You Missed It” because I like to shine a light on people, organizations, and events that sometimes get overlooked. With all the bad actors (and elected officials) out there who are hell-bent on not just curtailing intellectual freedom, but also erasing LGBTQ+ people from the earth, it is a pleasure to report on those people who are equally devoted to healing the world with kindness. Leandro Gonzales is one of those people.

In February 2017, on National Tamale Day, Leandro created a protest, “Tear Down the Wall,” to support those affected by the newly-enacted travel ban. The “Wall” that was torn down consisted of over 200 tamales that Leandro had made, with funds raised supporting La Raza Central Legal.

Since that time, Leandro’s tamales have raised funds and awareness for many human rights causes. His tamales—based on family recipes—are handmade, comforting, and absolutely delicious. They are a reminder of his humble roots, as his mother sold tamales in labor camps to keep a roof over her family’s heads during difficult times.

The most recent version of his Tamale Project was in January. I was lucky to be part of his team on a rainy Saturday afternoon, as a dozen of us assembled over 700 tamales, while also building community. We returned the next day to wrap and deliver the freshly-steamed tamales to the lucky buyers. And when the last tamale was gone, over $7,000 had been raised for the LGBTQ Asylum Project.

It just takes one person with an idea and heart to create a spark that changes the world. Leandro Gonzales is doing just that, one tamale at a time.

Volunteers Needed: National Health, Aging and Sexuality/Gender Study

The Aging with Pride: National Health, Aging, and Sexuality/Gender Study is launching a new survey, and they are looking to reach a new generation of study participants, adults turning 52–58 this year. They are hoping that by hearing a new generation voice their thoughts, they will further deepen their understanding of how various life experiences are related to changes in aging, health, and well-being. These kinds of studies are crucial to understanding the growing health disparities among LGBTQ+ midlife and older adults. To participate, click “Check Your Eligibility” here: https://tinyurl.com/AgingWPride



Relief for Small Business Owners

The LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District has alerted us to two programs to help beleaguered SOMA business owners.

The first is a new Neighborhood Commercial Corridors Graffiti Abatement Opt-In Pilot Program, covering eligible businesses on Folsom, 9th, 10th, and 6th Streets. The city will focus on removing painted graffiti that is on the exterior of properties visible from the public right of way. This pilot program does not include the restoration or repair of tagged murals, etched windows, or windows defaced with acid. More info: https://tinyurl.com/GraffitiSF

The second is a Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant program, providing up to $2,000 for vandalism-related costs like broken windows, doors or locks, etching on windows, etc. This grant does not pertain to a specific neighborhood. More info: https://tinyurl.com/VandalGrant

By the way: The fun-loving folks at the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District are planning ahead: they have posted a year’s worth of upcoming events on their website, and they have quite a busy year coming up. Check it out, and put some of these events on your calendar: https://www.sflcd.org/

Save the Dates

Here are just a few of the many upcoming events that are worth saving the date for.

February 25: Imperial Council of San Francisco Coronation – Polish your tiara and come to the most glamorous bash of the year, as the new Empress and Emperor are crowned. https://tinyurl.com/Coronation58

March 19: The Saints Come Marching In – The Saints of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are hosting a benefit to help the Sisters produce their annual Easter Sunday extravaganza. Sunday, March 19, 4-7 pm at The Edge.

https://tinyurl.com/SaintsSP

May 20: Drag for Democracy – The League of Women Voters of California and The League of Women Voters of San Francisco are cohosting a celebration of people exemplifying the values and strength of our democracy through their work in advocacy and activism for LGBTQ+ people, rights, and equality. https://www.dragfordemocracy.org/

Until next time, friends. Go forth and do good deeds.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

