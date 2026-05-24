Jane Warner Plaza Refresh

Jane Warner Plaza—located at the intersection of Castro, 17th, and Market streets in the Castro District of San Francisco—has a new look.

As a reminder, here’s what the plaza looked like a few years ago:

Jane Warner Plaza before the Progress Pride Flag painting and removal of The Seed illuminated artwork (seen, in part, at the right of this image). Credit: Castro/Upper Market Community Business District

The plaza was named after a beloved San Francisco Patrol Special Police Officer Jane Ellen Warner (1956–2010). For two decades, Officer Jane, as she was affectionately called, helped keep the peace in, not only the Castro District, but also in Noe Valley and the Mission.

Over the years, the plaza has gone through many changes. During the recent decade, the most prominent addition to it was The Seed illuminated artwork. Resembling flowers, it lit up in different colors at night. Earlier this year, The Seed was removed. Detailed information about that now-dismantled artwork is here.

Last year, Harry Breaux—an artist, activist, and longtime HIV/AIDS survivor now in his early 80s—successfully fundraised and secured permits to paint a large-scale, intersex-inclusive Progress Pride flag mural on the ground of the plaza. The mural features a “yellow brick road” element.

The San Francisco Bay Times 24/7 livestreaming Castro Street Cam captured Breaux and his crew repainting the mural in May 2026, along with the final result. The project started off in true Castro fashion with a near-nudist watching the happenings, as this video shows.

Harry Breaux and crew repainting Jane Warner Plaza in May 2026. Footage from the Castro Street Cam.

Watch Jane Warner Plaza live at any time via Cam 4 of the Castro Street Cam.