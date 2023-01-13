Jeff Ploucher

In 2023 I believe the US economy will continue to decline. How will this effect real estate specifically in San Francisco? Since I have been involved in real estate transactions in excess of four decades, I have been through many downturns. If you have the proper perspective, you can always find an opportunity. The opportunity in this year will be for buyer’s. There will always be owner’s of real estate selling and allowing savvy buyer’s to grab

up great deals. Even though interest rates have risen about 3 points from 8 months ago, the prices of real estate have dropped more than 3 percent. This trend will most likely last until the end of this year.

36 Collingwood Street, Castro Village, Victorian condo, granite kitchen, dining and living rms, bay window, 2 bd, 2 ba, high ceilings,

landscaped bkyd, storage rm, 1-car garage.

$1,695,000

Real Estate in 2023

Published on January 12, 2023