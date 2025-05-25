Joe Solis of Northwestern Mutual

Joe Solis

Joe Solis, the Director of Marketing and Diversity & Inclusion at Northwestern Mutual, is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of managing large, high-performing teams across nonprofit and consumer service industries. He is known for driving impactful change through strategic leadership, process improvement, and a strong commitment to developing inclusive workplaces. With deep expertise in team building, coaching, and Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, he specializes in creating cultures where people—and businesses—thrive.

GGBA: Tell us about Northwestern Mutual and its connection to the Bay Area.

Joe Solis: San Francisco Bay Area Group is a Northwestern Mutual office that provides comprehensive financial planning services tailored to the needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Our mission is to create a safe space where everyone can participate and thrive. We embrace a culture of change, open communication, and diverse perspectives. Our goal is to support clients with resources that strengthen inclusion strategies for both business and personal growth.

We recognized the importance of offering inclusive, values-driven financial guidance that reflects the diversity of the Bay Area. Our vision is to have a space where clients, advisors, and team members feel seen, supported, and empowered to make informed decisions that shape their futures.

GGBA: Who or what has inspired your approach to business, leadership, or community impact?

Joe Solis: We are inspired by leaders who model authenticity, equity, and vision—both within and outside the financial services industry. Our leaders, advisors, and team members at Northwestern Mutual have helped us create a culture of collaboration and trust. We also look up to changemakers in the LGBTQ+ and DEI spaces whose work drives impact and inclusion in meaningful ways.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Joe Solis: We joined GGBA because we believe in the power of community and visibility. GGBA provides a platform to connect with other LGBTQ+ professionals and allies who are equally committed to equity and excellence. We’re new members and have found it to be a truly empowering network.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Joe Solis: Being part of the GGBA has helped us expand our reach and deepen our community engagement. We’ve been able to meet clients, collaborators, and friends who align with our values. It has also enhanced our visibility as an inclusive financial planning firm that welcomes all backgrounds and life journeys.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Joe Solis: Yes, you can easily find many of our advisors at Make Contact events. They’ve been an amazing resource for us, and the connections we’ve made have led to some really cool partnerships and business opportunities. We highly recommend these events; they’re a great way to meet people who genuinely want to help and support each other.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Joe Solis: Lead with purpose and make sure your values shine through in everything you do. Surround yourself with a diverse group of people who support you; stay curious, and don’t be afraid to change and grow. Building a business takes a lot of hard work and determination, but with the right mindset and community, it’s totally worth it!

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Joe Solis: We’re thrilled to be serving the Bay Area and honored to be part of the GGBA community. We’re not just about creating financial planning; we’re about creating inclusive success for our clients, team, and the whole community.

For More Information Northwestern Mutual: https://www.northwesternmutual.com/

Joe Solis: https://www.jasolis.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on May 22, 2025