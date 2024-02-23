John Eric Henry of Pinnacle Drone Light Shows

John Eric Henry is a trailblazer in the growing field of drone light shows. These spectacular displays, with unmanned lighted aerial vehicles flying in coordination, do not emit the noise and chemical pollution of traditional fireworks and they can generate more controlled imagery. Drone light shows can even take place indoors, leading to jaw-dropping three-dimensional effects either by themselves or in coordination with performers or other art displays. It is little wonder that Bay Area-based Pinnacle Drone Light Shows—one of only 6 companies producing such shows in the U.S.—is in high demand both state-wide and nationally.
GGBA: Please tell us more about Pinnacle Drone Light Shows.
John Eric Henry: Pinnacle Drone Light Shows creates stunning aerial light displays using advanced drone technology. The company delivers unique entertainment experiences for various events, such as festivals, corporate events, public celebrations, and private parties. We aim to revolutionize event entertainment through innovative drone technology, providing mesmerizing, eco-friendly, and safe aerial light displays that leave lasting impressions.
Our core values are:
GGBA: Why did you decide to create Pinnacle?
John Eric Henry: I was itching for a fresh challenge after having crafted hundreds of indoor and large festival spectacles. Then, in 2018, while watching the Winter Olympics in Beijing, I had my “eureka” moment! Mesmerized by the aerial display of light show drones, making a panda in the sky, I exclaimed, ‘That’s it!’ Inspired, I dove into three books: The Disney Way, The Story of P.T. Barnum, and The History of Cirque du Soleil. These books were my muses, sparking the birth of Pinnacle Drone Light Shows. It was like a sprinkle of fairy dust on my creative journey, and voilà, Pinnacle became one of the four elite organizations globally performing drone light shows. And just like that, a new chapter of magical history began!
GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence Pinnacle?
John Eric Henry: P.T. Barnum of the Barnum Bailey Circus, Arthur Navlet of Children’s Fairyland in Oakland, Walt Disney, and Guy Laliberté of Cirque Du Soleil.
GGBA: Why did you decide to join the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), and how long have you been a member?
John Eric Henry: I joined the GGBA with a clear vision: to intertwine Pinnacle’s flair for spectacle with the art of brand storytelling, both for the GGBA and its clients. Recognizing a ripe market among event planners and business professionals, I saw an opportunity to help them captivate their audiences and vividly highlight their missions. In a world of endless blah-blah, Pinnacle aims to bring a “wow” factor, turning ordinary events into unforgettable narratives in the sky.
GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?
John Eric Henry: Returning to the GGBA feels like hopping back on a familiar bike. As a past board member who spearheaded event development, networking, and East Bay meetups, I’m rekindling old flames. It takes a moment to regain that rhythm, but once I’m rolling, it’s like moving at lightning speed. I am here to reignite connections and create dazzling new paths, just like the old times—but faster and brighter!
GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?
John Eric Henry: Stepping into my first Make Contact event in over six years felt like walking into a family reunion. Surrounded by many new faces and a handful of familiar ones from my earlier days, I thought the atmosphere blended fresh energy and nostalgic warmth. It reminded us how far we’ve come and how the GGBA continues to be a vibrant, ever-evolving community.”
GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?
John Eric Henry: Starting your own business? Here’s some advice, served with a side of humor:
Remember, entrepreneurship is a wild ride—best enjoyed with a sense of humor and a willingness to roll with the punches!
GGBA: You are on a roll here! All of this is helpful, well-earned advice. Anything else to share?
John Eric Henry:
https://pinnacledronelightshows.com/
GGBA Member Spotlight
Published on February 22, 2024
Recent Comments