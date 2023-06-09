Join Me at San Francisco Pride 2023

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

Happy Pride Month! There’s much to celebrate, as we achieve greater equality and inclusiveness.

It’s hard to be believe six years have passed since my landmark California law, AB 1732, went into effect. Single-occupancy restrooms in most locations are now gender neutral, increasing safety, fairness, and convenience for everyone. Transgender and non-binary individuals have especially benefitted from this policy. But there’s still more work to do on this issue.

Because of compliance lapses throughout the state, I am carrying legislation this year to strengthen the Equal Restroom Access law. Under AB 783, cities would be required to provide written notice to anyone applying for a business license that all single-user washrooms must be designated as all gender. I’m disappointed that we need this new bill, and enforcement is one way to get entities to follow the law.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen other efforts across the country trying to thwart the progress made on LGBTQ+ rights. Whether it’s preventing drag performers from reading to children or placing limitations on people who identify as transgender, the naysayers are forcing their will on us.

Even in our own progressive state, the Los Angeles Dodgers caved to pressure from religious organizations, disinviting our beloved Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from being honored during Pride Night. The nonprofit has helped many communities, touching countless lives. The honor is well-deserved. While the baseball team eventually changed their mind and apologized, the incident does highlight the fact that the fight for greater inclusiveness isn’t over.

One way to elevate our message is to join me at this year’s San Francisco Pride Parade. Marching together is a way to openly stand with members of our community and celebrate our diversity. Under this year’s theme, “Looking Back and Moving Forward,” we can be proud of what we’ve done, while also uniting with hope that we will accomplish more.

The parade will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023.The route begins south of Market Street (close to the Embarcadero MUNI/BART station) and runs to the San Francisco Civic Center. My group will be meeting at 10 am in the Financial District. Once Pride Parade organizers notify me of our precise meeting location, I will send the information to those who RSVP. Anyone marching with us will receive a commemorative t-shirt and make great memories.

If you’d like to join in the fun, please RSVP on my website (https://a19.asmdc.org/events ) by June 15 to attend the parade with us. Invite your friends and family to join us! Lunch will be served at an outdoor reception, co-hosted by your San Francisco delegation: me, Senator Scott Wiener, and Assemblymember Matt Haney. The location will be provided to marchers at the end of the parade.

I look forward to seeing you all on June 25!

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the Westside of San Francisco and portions of South San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City.

Assemblymember Phil Ting

Published on June 8, 2023