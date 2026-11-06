Join Rotary in the Castro

By Frank Yoke—

Our beloved city is a beacon of collective action, mutual aid, and chosen family. San Francisco—where the United Nations Charter was signed and the Rainbow Pride Flag was created—is shaped by immigrant communities, a legacy of artistic expression, and people-powered movements like the Summer of Love, and a spirit of ongoing progress that continues to inspire communities worldwide.

If you are looking for a new way to channel your distinct San Francisco spirit into tangible, life-changing service, the Rotary Club of San Francisco – Castro invites you to our DISCOVER ROTARY Social on Monday, November 16, 2026.

In July 2026, Lisa DeZordo (left) was named the Rotarian of the Month by the Rotary Club of San Francisco Castro.

In 2018, a dedicated group of local San Francisco residents chartered the Rotary Club of San Francisco – Castro, the world’s first LGBTQ+ valued Rotary club, established to advance representation and inclusive leadership, create leadership development opportunities and training, and make lasting changes in our Castro community and the greater San Francisco area.

Far from the outdated stereotypes of a traditional business club, the Rotary Club of San Francisco – Castro is a dynamic, diverse network of action-takers. We are proud to be an inclusive space where LGBTQ+ professionals, activists, and allies come together to make a real difference both locally and globally.

Unlike “top-down structured” staff-driven organizations that rely on paid professionals to direct and execute programs, or manage volunteers, Rotary is volunteer-driven from the grassroots, local club level up to international leadership. We understand that cultivating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive local culture is essential to realizing our vision of a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. We advance this vision by removing barriers, strengthening partnerships, and embedding these principles across programs, events, and community-based leadership development.

Rotary operates on a simple premise: We are people of action. From cleaning up our parks, streets, and beaches, supporting local youth shelters, and funding community health initiatives to spearheading massive global projects like the near eradication of polio, Rotary gives you the platform and resources to amplify your impact.

But it is just as much about community as it is about service. Joining Rotary means plugging into a global family of over 1.2 million members, offering unparalleled professional networking, deep lifelong friendships, and a supportive environment where you can bring your authentic self to the table. We also prioritize leadership development training, mentorship, networking, and peer-to-peer leadership development opportunities for our members and volunteers.

Whether you are a lifelong San Franciscan or new to the gayborhood, Rotary wants your unique voice, skills, and passion! Come learn how you can help us shape the future of service in our city.

Join us this month for the Rotary Club of San Francisco – Castro’s DISCOVERY ROTARY Social to meet current members, hear about our upcoming projects, and see how you can get involved.

Rotary Club of San Francisco – Castro’s DISCOVERY ROTARY Social

6 pm on Monday, November 16, 2026

Bank of America Community Room

501 Castro Street, San Francisco

Frank Yoke is the Assistant Governor of Rotary District 5150. https://rotary5150.org/

Published on November 5, 2026