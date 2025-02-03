Joshua Nair of Genentech

Joshua Nair is a driven Principal Administrative Business Partner and Operations Manager at Genentech, with over a decade of administrative and operational management. He passionately utilizes excellent customer service and organizational skills to drive efficiency and the execution of department initiatives to foster belonging, advance inclusive research and health equality, and transform society. He is also a new board member of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)! Here, for the San Francisco Bay Times, Nair shares more about his work and his connection to the GGBA.

Joshua Nair

GGBA: Most of us are familiar with Genentech as a major biotechnology company. Please tell us more, though, about it and your work there.

Joshua Nair: I have been at Genentech for 12 years. Genentech’s legacy and future aspirations are built on the belief that the boundaries of science are meant to be broken and that we can solve some of the hardest biomedical challenges plaguing humankind. Our history is marked by explorers tirelessly working to make seemingly impossible ideas a reality. The drive to be bold and courageous changemakers—not only in science, but for society—unites everyone working here today. That’s why we created Our Promise (https://bit.ly/40RGn2E): a commitment to ourselves, each other, patients, and society. It’s our north star that captures the essence of who we are today, who we strive to be in the future, and the impact we aim to have on people’s lives.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Joshua Nair: I decided to join the Golden Gate Business Association because I wanted to deepen my involvement in the LGBTQ+ community and support local businesses that are vital to our culture and economy. After years of fundraising for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, I realized I could expand my impact by helping create opportunities for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals. The GGBA’s mission aligns perfectly with my personal values of inclusivity, empowerment, and giving back to the community.

Joshua Nair (left) and a friend at San Francisco

Pride (2021)

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you, and would you recommend them to others?

Joshua Nair: I’ve greatly benefited from GGBA networking events by connecting with a diverse group of professionals and entrepreneurs who share a passion for creating a more inclusive business community. These events have opened doors to new partnerships, inspired creative ideas, and provided valuable insights from others who’ve faced similar challenges or opportunities. Beyond the professional growth, I’ve found a sense of camaraderie and support that’s truly unique.

I would absolutely recommend these events to others, whether they’re established business owners or just starting out. They’re an incredible opportunity to build meaningful relationships, exchange ideas, and become part of a community that genuinely wants to see each other succeed.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Joshua Nair: My advice to someone starting their own business is to focus on three key things: community, resilience, and authenticity. First, build a strong network of support—whether it’s through organizations like the GGBA, mentors, or peers—because no one succeeds alone. Second, be prepared for challenges and setbacks, but don’t let them deter you; resilience is one of the most important qualities for any entrepreneur. Finally, stay true to your values and vision. People are drawn to authenticity, and building a business that reflects who you are will set you apart and keep you motivated through the journey.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Joshua Nair: As a new board member and secretary, I hope to bring fresh energy and a collaborative spirit to the GGBA. My 12 years at Genentech have given me experience in organization, problem-solving, and building strong relationships—skills I believe can help the GGBA grow and thrive. I also bring a passion for connecting people and fostering opportunities, especially for underrepresented members of our community. Ultimately, I want to help amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ business owners and ensure that the GGBA continues to be a powerful advocate for economic and social equality. https://www.gene.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on January 30, 2025