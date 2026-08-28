Joy Baucom of Diligence Security Group Receives NGLCC 2026 Supplier of the Year Award

At the recent National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) International Business & Leadership Conference, held in San Diego, Joy Baucom received the top award of the entire conference: 2026 Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes the success and growth of Baucom’s company, Oakland-based Diligence Security Group. Baucom, who is on the board of the Golden Gate Business Association and is GGBA’s Partnerships Committee Chair, was a former Army intelligence analyst who served two tours of duty in Iraq. Diligence Security is now one of the major security companies in California and has contracts with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Peralta Community College District, and many other agencies and businesses. https://diligencesecuritygroup.com/

Published on August 27, 2026