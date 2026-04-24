June 2: First Annual GGBA LGBTQ+ Business Expo and the Unveiling of a Refreshed GGBA Brand

By Aaron Booth-Haury—

As the Bay Area moves into late spring and Pride season comes into view, the Golden Gate Business Association is preparing for one of the most significant moments in our recent history. June 2, 2026, will mark, not only our first annual LGBTQ+ Business Expo and our expanded partnership with the San Francisco Business Times on the Business of Pride celebration, but also the official unveiling of a refreshed GGBA brand. It is a milestone we have been working toward for some time, and we are energized to share it with our members and the broader community.

Let’s start with the Business Expo. Tables are now available on the GGBA events page for both GGBA members and non-member businesses. Space is limited, and interest has been strong, so we encourage any business considering a table to register as soon as possible. The Expo will open at 3 pm on June 2 and will be open to all, regardless of whether you plan to attend the larger Business of Pride event later that evening. Whether you are an entrepreneur looking to connect with potential customers and partners, a procurement professional seeking to grow your supplier network, or a community member who simply wants to support LGBTQ+ owned businesses, we invite you to stop by.

Holding the Expo in tandem with the Business of Pride event is something we are especially excited about. It creates a natural audience of LGBTQ+ business supporters, corporate leaders, and community members who will be on site and ready to engage with the businesses in our community. Attendees of the Business of Pride event will also have the opportunity to network and learn directly from some of the most accomplished LGBTQ+ business owners in the Bay Area, including those recognized on the San Francisco Business Times’ Top 40 list. As a thank you to our members, the Business Times is generously offering GGBA members a coupon code for 40% off tickets to the Business of Pride event. Members should keep an eye on their inboxes for that code in the coming days.

June 2 will also serve as the official launch of our refreshed GGBA brand. Over the past several months, our team and board have been working to clarify who we are, who we serve, and where we are going. The result is a refreshed mission, vision, and values statement, a new and exciting logo, and a redesigned website that will be live and ready for attendees to explore on June 2. The refresh is more than visual. It reflects a renewed commitment to our members, to the broader LGBTQ+ business community, and to the economic impact we can have together.

Alongside the brand launch, we will be announcing new incentives and discounts designed specifically for previous GGBA members whose memberships may have lapsed. If that describes you, I hope you will take a fresh look at what the GGBA is becoming—we would love to welcome you back. We will also be sharing several new strategic partnerships with other organizations as part of this re-launch, further expanding the opportunities and resources available to our members. You’ll want to be in attendance on June 2 to be among the first to hear these details firsthand—we have been saving some of the most exciting announcements for the room.

There is a lot happening, and it is all pointing toward June 2. Whether you come for the Expo, the Business of Pride event, or both, we would love to see you there. Visit the GGBA events page to reserve a table or learn more, and stay tuned as additional details continue to roll out in the coming weeks.

At the GGBA, we remain deeply committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic empowerment within our community. This moment—a new brand, new partnerships, a new Expo, and a renewed invitation to everyone who has been part of our story—is one we have been building toward, and we are grateful to share it with you.

Aaron Boot-Haury (he/him) is the President and CEO of the Golden Gate Business Association.

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on April 23, 2026