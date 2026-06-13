Juneteenth 2026 Events Throughout the Bay Area

Juneteenth, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War had ended and that all enslaved people were finally free. Juneteenth and LGBTQ+ Pride are historically separate, but deeply intertwined through certain shared struggles and the overlapping time of their celebrations in June.

California’s largest Juneteenth event is the Freedom Celebration Carnival in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. Spanning over 8 blocks, the carnival this year will be themed “Celebrating Joy, Preserving Our Freedom.”

In Oakland, Hella Juneteenth caps off a full week of observances. Produced by Hella Creative, it is a large festival “where music, food, art, and movement meet.” Go hungry, as the Prescott Market Cookout is always first rate.

For more about these Juneteenth events and a comprehensive listing of others, see the guide from KQED at: https://bit.ly/3RQx7dn

To learn more about Juneteenth, check out the thoughtfully curated pages from the National Museum of African American History & Culture: https://bit.ly/4aiajtc







Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026