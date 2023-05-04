Keeping Your Medi-Cal Health Coverage

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

Millions of Californians could soon lose their Medi-Cal health coverage if they don’t act over the next few months. That’s because the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is ending, which means eligibility rules are reverting back to the way they were before the pandemic. Everyone in the program must now go through the redetermination process every year. This is essentially an annual review of whether someone qualifies for Medi-Cal.

There are two ways people can lose their benefits: they are no longer eligible for the program; or they have failed to renew in time. In California, the Urban Institute estimates the number of people possibly being dropped from Medi-Cal could be as high as 3 million of the 13 million enrolled.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government gave states extra funding to allow more people to enroll in Medicaid. In California, the program is administered through Medi-Cal and provides medical care and services to adults and children with limited income and resources. The financial boost was timely because people were losing their jobs and health insurance.

As a result of this funding increase, Medi-Cal enrollment jumped 16 percent since March 2020, giving millions a safety net while the public health crisis grew. Program participants were also automatically renewed every year with no yearly requirement to determine eligibility.

But under the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, those automatic renewals are no longer in effect, and annual re-enrollments are necessary. Coverage renewals are based on a person’s Medi-Cal “anniversary.” Prior to 2020, that date is when you last renewed your coverage. After 2020, it’s the date you first applied to the program. Either way, renewal packets are mailed out ahead of this anniversary date and will continue over the next year.

If you renew by mail, the state will ask for information, such as income, residency, and other factors. Supporting documents may also be needed. The same process can be done online through the following website for residents of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Solano, and Sonoma counties: www.MyBenefitsCalWin.com

The remaining Bay Area counties can renew through www.BenefitsCal.com

For those no longer eligible for Medi-Cal, there may be other options. Covered California, for instance, could offer similar coverage, and the system will automatically enroll qualified Californians who no longer qualify for Medi-Cal. Covered California is an insurance marketplace offering affordable health plans. The state legislature invested in subsidies, which help people pay for their premiums. Nearly half the people getting health care through Covered California pay less than $50 a month, while a quarter of people enrolled don’t pay a monthly premium at all.

If you have any questions or have not received a renewal packet prior to your Medi-Cal anniversary date, you can contact your county’s social services agency. The state assures us they will not cut off someone’s health care benefits without multiple attempts to contact them. The first disenrollments will begin in July and will continue for a year, as people’s Medi-Cal anniversary date comes up. But don’t let it get that far. Act today.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the Westside of San Francisco and portions of South San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City.

Published on May 4, 2023