Kickstart 2025 With 5 Estate Planning Resolutions to Secure Your Future

By Jay Greene–

As we step into 2025, it’s the perfect time to set resolutions that will protect your future and ensure peace of mind for you and your loved ones. While estate planning might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about New Year’s resolutions, it’s one of the most impactful commitments you can make.

Here are five essential estate planning resolutions to help you start the year on the right foot:

1. Review and Refresh you estate plan.

Life is full of changes, and your estate plan should reflect those. Whether you’ve experienced a marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, or the loss of a loved one, it’s crucial to ensure your plan aligns with your current circumstances.

Quick Actions:

• Confirm your will and trust are up to date.

• Check for any outdated provisions that no longer serve your wishes. Simplify your plan.

• Update your list of beneficiaries, ensuring they reflect your current intentions and that the gifts to those beneficiaries still make the most sense.

By keeping your plan current, you avoid confusion and ensure your assets are distributed according to your wishes.

2. Choose the right people for key roles.

The individuals you appoint in your estate plan play pivotal roles in carrying out your wishes. Start the year by reassessing whether these people are still the best choices.

Key Questions to Ask:

• Is your chosen executor or trustee still the best fit? Can they actually still perform the role?

• Does your healthcare proxy or financial power of attorney understand and respect your values? Can they get to a hospital or bank, if needed?

• Are alternate appointees named in case your primary choices are unable to serve? Are those people physically capable of serving?

Selecting trusted individuals for these roles ensures your affairs are managed responsibly and with care.

3. Incorporate digital assets into your plan.

In today’s digital age, your online presence is as important as your physical estate. From social media accounts to online banking and cloud-stored memories, your digital assets need protection and clear instructions.

What to Do:

• List all your digital accounts, from social media to cryptocurrency.

• Assign someone you trust as your digital executor.

• Use a secure password manager to store and share account information.

Planning for your digital assets reduces stress for loved ones and preserves your online legacy.

4. Evaluate your healthcare directives.

Your healthcare preferences are deeply personal, and documenting them ensures that your wishes are honored if you’re unable to speak for yourself.

Steps to Take:

• Review your advance healthcare directive and living will.

• Confirm that your appointed healthcare proxy understands your wishes.

• Discuss your preferences with your loved ones to avoid future misunderstandings.

Having these documents in place is not just about ensuring your wishes are followed—it’s a gift to your family, sparing them difficult decisions during challenging times.

5. Simplify probate for your loved ones.

Probate can be a time-consuming and stressful process. Taking proactive steps now can ease this burden for your loved ones in the future.

How to Avoid Probate Pitfalls:

• Ensure assets like real estate and bank accounts are properly titled to bypass probate.

• Use tools like revocable living trusts to simplify the management of your estate in the event of your disability and death.

• Consolidate accounts and ensure payable-on-death (POD) designations are up-to-date and aligned with your Revocable Living Trust to create a complete Estate Plan.

By streamlining your estate plan, you protect your family from unnecessary legal hurdles.

Start Today for a Strong Tomorrow

Your estate plan isn’t just about documents—it’s about safeguarding your legacy, protecting your loved ones, and providing peace of mind. These resolutions are simple steps you can take now to ensure your future is secure and your wishes are honored.

If you’re ready to take control of your estate planning in 2025, we’re here to help. Contact Greene Estate, Probate, & Elder Law Firm at obed@greenelawfirm.com or 415-905-0215 to schedule a consultation. Let’s work together to make 2025 your most secure year yet!

Statements In Compliance with California Rules of Professional Conduct: The materials in this article are for educational purposes only and are not legal advice. Consult an estate planning attorney for personalized guidance.

Jay Greene, Esq., CPA, is the founder of Greene Estate, Probate, & Elder Law Firm in San Francisco, helping LGBT individuals, couples, and families secure their future. For more information, visit:

https://www.greenelawfirm.com

Published on January 30, 2025