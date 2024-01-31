Krewe De Kinque Bal Masque XXI

Revelry with umbrellas, beads, and masks returned to the Castro on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with the celebration at The Café of Krewe De Kinque’s (KDK) 20 years as an LGBTQ+ service organization. Bal Masque XXI was hosted by King XX Mez and Queen Moxi with Urban Angels as the beneficiary.











PHOTOS BY ROBERT MAKOWKA

Grand Marshal Sister Roma led the Second Line Parade through the venue. Featured entertainers included KDK Members Donna Sachet, Carly Ozard and Vivianne Vixen, KDK Queen IX BeBe Sweetbriar, KDK King X Kippy Marks, KDK Queen XVIII Christina Ashton, KDK Queen XVI Kelly Rose, KDK King XX Mez, KDK Queen XIX Tawdry Hepburnn, and Guest Performer Rasa Vitalia.



PHOTOS COURTESY OF GARY VIRGINIA

A pinnacle moment of the evening was the crowning of the new KDK reigning royals, Queen XXI Vivianne Vixen and King Robert Makowska.



PHOTOS BY CARLOS MEDAL

PHOTO BY CARLOS MEDAL

Additional entertainment was provided by DJ Spazatron, Flaggers Jouke Lanning and David Reardon, and the Boys of Bearlesque SF.

Congratulations to KDK founder and King I Gary Virginia and to everyone else who helped to make the evening such a success. Now on to

Mardi Gras, which this year falls on Tuesday, February 13—just a day before Valentine’s Day!









PHOTOS BY BILL WILSON

Published on January 25, 2024