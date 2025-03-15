Krewe de Kinque’s Bal Masque XXII

Photos by Rink

“Mardi Glow Under The Sea” was the theme of the Krewe de Kinque (KDK) gala, Bal Masque, held this year on Saturday, March 1, at The Café, 2369 Market Street. A large crowd of attendees and supporters gathered to enjoy the costuming, elaborate decorations, and promenading so characteristic of this annual fundraiser now in its 12th year.

Founder and event coordinator Gary Virginia welcomed guests, as did the volunteer team. Los Angeles Fire Survivors Migrant Aid Fund, founded by Kippy Marks, is the designated nonprofit designation. Brian Busta, aka “Chickpea,” was this year’s Grand Marshal.





Participants also enjoyed a silent auction, raffle, and additional activities. DJ Jimmy Strano spun tunes and helped keep the party energy going. The festive evening included three acts with more than a dozen performances.

Earlier in the month, on March 4, KDK members celebrated Fat Tuesday with the organization’s annual Bar Crawl with stops at Midnight Sun, Twin Peaks Tavern, Lookout, and 440 Castro.

Fundraising for the Los Angeles Fire Survivors Migrant Aid Fund will continue on Saturday, March 15, 4–7 pm, with the Inferno party at Zhuzh, 1548 California Street. For more information, visit the KDK page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/202756774136





Published on March 13, 2025