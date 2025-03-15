Lainey: A Cat Right Out of a Storybook

“Meet Lainey, an incredibly gorgeous, longhaired tabby with striking features and a regal presence. With her flowing coat and soulful eyes, she looks like she belongs in a storybook—but right now, she’s still adjusting to her new surroundings at the SF SPCA. The shelter is a lot to take in, and Lainey is taking things at her own pace, watching from a safe distance as she figures out whom she can trust.

Given time, patience, and a gentle touch, Lainey is sure to reveal the warmth behind her majestic exterior. If you’re looking for a stunning feline who just needs a little time to feel at home, come meet Lainey and see if you’re the person she’s been waiting for!”

To meet Lainey, as well as other pets seeking their forever homes, please visit:

San Francisco SPCA Mission Campus

250 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

415-522-3500

Aside from major holidays, the adoption center is open Mon–Fri: 1–6 pm and Sat–Sun: 10 am–5 pm. For more information: https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions

Published on March 13, 2025