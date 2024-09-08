Landmark’s Piedmont Theatre

Landmark’s Piedmont Theatre, as for other neighborhood theatres, is more than just a welcoming place to see a movie. It is a home away from home where the longtime staff members get to know customers by name and ask how other family members are doing. It is a place that brings cooling relief on a hot summer or fall day, and that provides warmth and comfort when the winter rains come.

In the case of the Piedmont, it is also a historic treasure that will soon be celebrating its 108th Anniversary! (For some reason, local theatres tend to focus on the years of present management or a particular remodeling, so Landmark is “celebrating 50 years,” but the theatre is actually turning 108 on September 15. That is because musician Dave Rosebrook first opened the Piedmont Theatre in 1917 as a single screen movie house with a Wurlitzer organ. (An even earlier Piedmont opened in 1914 as a nickelodeon. It was at 3970 Piedmont Avenue and was run by Emil and Katherine Heber.)

In 1934, the Piedmont Theatre underwent a major Art Deco remodeling by Alexander A. Cantin, during which time the balcony was added. The Piedmont Theatre now focuses on independent and foreign cinema. As with the nearby Grand Lake Theatre, its balcony has been converted into two smaller theaters, bringing the total number of screens to three.

It underwent further remodeling in 2011, and the publishers of the San Francisco Bay Times were present at the grand reopening. They were delighted to see that, instead of packing the main theatre with extra seats to earn more money, the owners focused on guest comfort instead. The rows are roomy and the seats are plush and very comfortable. Even the popcorn is a cut above the usual snack fare. (Members of our team during the difficult COVID years regularly purchased snacks from the theatre to help support it.)

What’s more, the Piedmont Theatre is a regular venue for multiple film festivals including the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, CAAMFest, and the LGBTQ+ community’s own Frameline.

There is nothing like watching a film in community. Additionally, on the television or computer screen, details are often not visible, the sound is of such a lesser quality, and much of the creators’ vision is lost. In this here today gone tomorrow world, there is a reason why theatres such as the Piedmont have lasted for so long. Like the also historic Fentons Creamery that is just steps away, it is a destination that we hope will be around for still many more decades to come.

