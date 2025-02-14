Last Minute Valentine’s? You’re Covered

By David Landis, The Gay Gourmet–

It’s the day before Valentine’s, and even though you love your spouse, you’ve forgotten to make a reservation a month in advance. You’re in trouble … or maybe not? The Gay Gourmet has a host of options for the procrastinators out there. I’m not saying that all these restaurants are still available, but at least it’s a start. If they’re not available, make a reservation for February 15, and start your mea culpas early. And, even if you can’t get in for Valentine’s (or the day after), these restaurants are still open for business whenever you and your spouse decide to have a romantic date-night out.

IMPASTIAMO x SF (Pasta Tour)

Open Table is a great resource for those last-minute (or anytime)

reservation finds. As of press time, Open Table had Valentine’s reservations available at the following (but do check again): Le Parc Bistrobar, Perry’s, Bon Delire, Anzu, Chouquet’s, Palm House, Scoma’s Fisherman’s Wharf, Fable, FANG, Starbelly, John’s Grill, Elephant Sushi Hayes Valley, Greens, Che Fico, Spruce, The Trident, The Vault Garden, Hayes Street Grill, Florio, La Mar, Poggio, The Anchovy Bar, Ristobar, Blue Whale, Montesacro (SOMA and Marina), Mastro’s, Mua, Casa Orinda, Yoshi’s Oakland, Farmhouse Kitchen Oakland, Burdell (Oakland), The Tailor’s Son, Villon, Canela, Catch French Bistro, A16, Perbacco, Coqueta, Prelude, The Post Room, Sushi Ran, Itria, Bota Tapas, A Mano, Okane, Tartine Manufactory, Monk’s Kettle (Oakland), Little Shucker, PINTOH Thai (Oakland), Evvia, Rose’s Café, Ozumo, Revival Bar+Kitchen (Berkeley), ACRE Kitchen + Bar (Oakland), North Beach Restaurant, Chapeau, Beretta, Fluid 510 (Oakland), Altamirano, Perle Wine Bar (Oakland), Roka Akor, Bodega SF, Marlowe, Bouche, Flores, Skates on the Bay (Berkeley), Frascati, Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, Fior d’Italia, Aquitaine, Yokai, Alley & Vine (Alameda), Alora, BaseCamp, Isa, Piglet & Co., Abaca, Barberio Osteria, Harborview Restaurant and Bar, 54 Mint, Fogo de Chao, alaMar, Ethel’s Fancy, DACHA Kitchen + Bar, Astra, Le Central, Novy, Sens, Amarena, Piqueos, Burma Love Downtown, Café Zoetrope, Pasta Moon, The Bungalow by Michael Mina, Lark, Jackson Fillmore, and Wildseed.

Many Bay Area restaurants are offering some great specials and promotions both around Valentine’s Day and throughout the month to celebrate as well. Some of my favorites include the following:

A Dirty Habit bartender adds the final touch to a cocktail

Dirty Habit is offering “The Courtship” special during February for $85/person, which includes three courses: a selection of starters; a main of lobster risotto, roasted cauliflower steak, or grilled beef bavette; and a dessert of passionfruit panna cotta or dark chocolate mousse.

International Smoke is having a private party on the 14th, but they have a special Valentine’s menu on February 15 and 16 that includes their famous ribs, jerk chicken, or NY strip for a reasonable $85/person.

Staying home? The Butchershop by Niku Steakhouse has you covered with a Valentine’s Day A5 Wagyu Gift Set, featuring three prefectures of Japanese A5 Wagyu, one ounce of Tsar Nicoulai Reserve Grade caviar, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon. You can purchase your Valentine’s gift box online, and it’s available through Feb 14.

Lake Chalet aerial view

Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill in Oakland celebrates on February 14 by serving an all-day $75/person three-course prix fixe menu with choices in dining rooms that afford guests a view of Lake Merritt. The prix fixe features elegant flavors with luxurious ingredients and is preceded by an amuse-bouche. Main course choices are: seared Day Boat scallops, New York Steak Oscar, and a sweet potato stuffed with butternut squash hash.

Love is in the air—and on the plate—this Valentine’s Day with the IMPASTIAMO V-Day Pasta Tour, sponsored by Birra Peroni Nastro Azzurro. For the first time, IMPASTIAMO is bringing its renowned pasta-making classes to San Francisco and three other cities. Designed for couples, friends, or anyone with a passion for good food, these intimate classes will teach participants how to create delicious, fresh pasta while celebrating the joy of coming together over a shared meal. In San Francisco, the class focuses on making pappardelle with chef Maria Luisa Manca. The $169/person ticket includes a beer open bar and wine pairing, along with a complimentary set of premium Italian products. 10% of all proceeds will support a fire relief fund benefiting the Los Angeles community.

One Market Chef Mark Dommen

One Market Restaurant has a delicious three-course Valentine’s Day menu for $75 per person on February 13th and 14th. The meal includes carrot soup or shrimp cocktail, choice of entrée (grilled filet mignon or baked American red snapper), and a delicious chocolate cake with raspberry sauce to finish the evening. To gild the lily, one can add optional Osetra caviar or Dungeness crabcakes as extra indulgences.

Canela is hosting a Valentine’s Day Emporium through February 14th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Located outside at Canela’s parklet, it will feature Valentine gifts, curated chocolate and candy boxes, fresh flowers, and more. The emporium is free to attend.

How about a romantic four-course Caribbean-style surf & turf dinner for two? It’s only at Chao Pescao, and it’s only $120 per couple. The menu includes a gluten-free pan de bono; two Colombian-style empanadas (choice of beef, pork, or chicken); mojo butter poached lobster tails with Bistec de Palomilla, thin cut marinated sirloin steak with black beans, rice, and plantains; tembleque, a gluten-free coconut custard with Grand Marnier and cinnamon; and two alfajores. Diners can also add two cocktails, including the signature daiquiri with 12-year aged rum, for $18.

Art lovers can experience the perfect blend of art, nature, and wine at The Donum Estate. The winery’s Discovery Experience offers an exploration of award-winning pinot noirs and chardonnays paired with breathtaking outdoor sculptures.

Surrounded by breathtaking vineyard views, Silver Oak’s Alexander Valley Winery offers an exclusive Silver Tour featuring their iconic cabernet sauvignon wines in a Platinum LEED Certified, Living Building, where sustainability is paramount.

Staypineapple Pineapple Pups

Throughout February, Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, is celebrating the genuine love between guests and their pets in honor of Valentine’s Day. The return of its Pineapple Pup Plus One promotion includes waiving pet fees all month long, along with special surprises and Staypineapple’s signature pet amenities, such as collapsible water bowls and dog waste bag dispensers, which make perfect mementos for guests to take home after their stay.

Bits and Bites

Condolences to all those who loved Charles Phan, the celebrity chef whose Slanted Door restaurant redefined Vietnamese cooking and created a sensation. The 62-year-old died suddenly in January of cardiac arrest. Lucky for his fans, he had just opened his new restaurant in Napa. We can all pay tribute to him by visiting the new venue and toasting his memory.

Stella, the beloved winery dog at Flambeaux, a boutique winery in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley, is more than just a pet—she’s a family member and Flambeaux’s ambassador. This stunning Italian Maremma greets visitors, patrols the estate vineyard, and has gained fame as a cover star for the “Wine Dogs” books and the “Wine Dogs” calendar, as well as a featured canine in Decanter magazine. Recently voted Healdsburg’s “Best Winery Dog,” Stella faced a challenge when her breeder ceased operations, making her lineage unavailable. Out of love for Stella, vintner Art Murray decided to clone her. In November 2024, Stella’s genetic twin, Mella (short for Gemella, Italian for “twin”), was born at ViaGen in Texas. Mella will grow up alongside Stella at the winery, learning to carry on her important role as the cherished winery dog.

Taj, a part of Indian Hotels Company, on February 10 debuted a fresh look of Taj Campton Place located in the heart of San Francisco. The multi-million-dollar redesign reflects the hotel’s unique blend of neoclassical California charm and subtle Indian-inspired expressions.

Pulkesin Mohan, General Manager at Taj Campton Place said, “The transformation of Taj Campton Place crafts an elevated guest experience. Every detail of the redesign has been thoughtfully curated to honor the hotel’ storied heritage while meeting the expectations of today’s travelers. Guided by the spirit of Tajness, our commitment to authentic service and timeless hospitality, we look forward to welcoming guests to this renewed sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco.” The newly renovated lobby and meeting rooms promise to redefine the guest experience with elegance and sophistication. The redesigned lobby space features a reimagined reception area, a contemporary layout with communal tables, decorative metal panels, a new breakfast room, and elegant decorative mirrors to enhance the sense of light and space.

As part of the extensive renovation, Taj Campton Place also has unveiled a refreshed design for its dining and drinking den the Campton Bar + Bistro. It now features a refined design inspired by the blues of the Pacific Ocean, complemented by silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and cozy leather seating. The menu, Taj shares, “showcases an eclectic mix of American bistro options, as well as Indian classics, alongside a cocktail menu featuring classic cocktails and specialty cocktails such as the Bombay Spritz and the Chai Paloma.”

Taj Campton Place recently welcomed the opening of Bombay Brasserie in August 2024, a dining destination helmed by South Indian native Chef Thomas George whose cuisine reflects the aromatic spices of the North, the coastal flavors of the South, and all with a French twist.

Chef Kathy Fang and Smitten’s Vanilla Black Sesame Mochi

Gung Hay Fat Choy! It’s not just Valentine’s, it’s the Lunar New Year. To usher in the Year of the Snake, celebrity chef Kathy Fang is teaming up with Smitten Ice Cream for a Tangyuan-inspired treat to celebrate. The exclusive new flavor, Vanilla Black Sesame Mochi, features a vanilla base swirled with sweet black sesame and covered with chewy mochi. It’s the perfect twist on traditional Chinese flavors that bridges East and West cultures. This limited-edition ice cream will be available in scoops and pints at Smitten’s San Francisco and San Jose locations through February 20. FANG and House of Nanking will serve traditional Lunar New Year desserts that highlight the rich flavors of the season, such as Tangyuan, rice balls filled with black sesame, served in a sweet ginger soup and representing family unity.

David Landis, aka “The Gay Gourmet,” is a foodie, a freelance writer, and a retired PR maven. Follow him on Instagram @GayGourmetSF or email him at: davidlandissf@gmail.com Or visit him online at: www.gaygourmetsf.com

