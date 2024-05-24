Laurence Herr of the New York Life Insurance Company

Laurence Herr is an Agent and financial professional with the New York Life Insurance Company, which is the third-largest life insurance company and the largest mutual life insurance company in the U.S. Although its headquarters are in New York, the firm has offices in San Francisco at 425 Market Street in the financial district. Herr shared with the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) that “helping clients understand their options and achieve their goals are what make my job so rewarding. Every client is unique, so together we can develop a personalized approach that meets today’s needs and tomorrow’s as well.”

Laurence Herr

GGBA: What is the mission of the New York Life Insurance Company?

Laurence Herr: To assist people in developing a guideline for retirement awareness, through life insurance and its associated products.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who have helped influence your work?

Laurence Herr: My father owned and operated a chain of pharmacies. My brother started and developed a furniture manufacturing business.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA and how long have you been a member?

Laurence Herr: I joined to connect and network with other business owners from other industries, for the purpose of understanding and working together for mutual benefit.

GGBA: How has being a member of the GGBA helped your business so far?

Laurence Herr: I have enjoyed connecting with members of the LGBTQ+ community and am getting to understand the business needs of the community.

GGBA: Have you gone to a GGBA Make Contact networking event yet?

Laurence Herr: I have been to several of the monthly Make Contact networking events. I have always felt the wonderful welcoming environment and the ease of making contact with the attendees and exchanging information with them.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Laurence Herr: Be patient with yourself and develop a large network of business owner friends for exchanging business ideas and a referral system.

One’s business is an extension of oneself and needs to be nurtured so that it will grow and prosper. https://www.newyorklife.com/

