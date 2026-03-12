Lavender Lounge Reimagining Queer ‘Third Places’ in Oakland

A “third place” is a social setting outside of home (first place) and work (second place) where people can frequently gather informally to build community, exchange ideas, hang out, or be entertained, fostering a sense of community belonging, and informal public life.

Bars and nightclubs have historically been third places where queer and trans people have found safety. We have traditionally used these spaces to build community as well. But times are changing.

According to data from Gallup, people are drinking alcohol significantly less than a decade ago, and, as the federal government becomes more and more hostile towards LGBTQ communities and less likely to provide funding for our causes, LGBTQ nonprofits must find creative ways to engage with the community and raise funds, while carrying out their missions.

Welcome to the Lakeshore Lavender Lounge, an alcohol-free social option and third place for the growing and changing LGBTQ community in Oakland.

Queer people face higher rates of alcohol misuse, often linked to minority stress, discrimination, and historical ties to alcohol-centric spaces (like gay bars) for community, leading to higher rates of hazardous drinking and dependence, though specific demographics like bisexual women, gay/queer men, and people of color show higher risks and may use alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Places that sell liquor cannot be the only third space options for our LGBTQ community. Queer spaces are not always about nightlife; we also have a day life too!

The Oakland LGBTQ Center’s new alcohol-free LGBTQ+ third place will offer dedicated drop-in social hours for LGBTQ elders during the daytime, Monday–Thursday, 9 am–5 pm, and host special events, open to all evenings and weekends.

The Lakeshore Lavender Lounge will also be a place for the quiet queers and will house a lending library. It will also host activities and events like dance events, drag shows, and other events catered to the LGBTQ community and its allies. It will be a place where community members can come to hangout and just be.

The Oakland LGBTQ Center has received the keys to the space and has already started building it out. Joe Hawkins, Jeff Myers, and their teams hope that the Lavender Lounge will be open by August or September of this year.

If you would like to donate or contribute to the development of this project, please call Joe Hawkins at 510-882-2286 or contact development@oaklandlgbtqcenter.org

https://www.oaklandlgbtqcenter.org/

Oakland Inclusivity

Published March 12, 2026