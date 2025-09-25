Laver Cup, Valkyries Historic First Season, Squash in the Spotlight, and Olympic Buzz

By Beth Schnitzer –

As the summer fades and the fall sports season takes hold, the Bay Area is at the intersection of local pride and global spectacle.

Laver Cup Lights Up San Francisco

The Bay Area was buzzing as the Laver Cup landed in San Francisco, bringing with it the rare thrill of tennis royalty competing side by side. Fans (including friends of mine from NYC and Boston) packed the arena for three days of intensity and entertainment, watching legends and next-generation stars team up in Roger Federer’s namesake event. It wasn’t just about the tennis—it was about the atmosphere, the camaraderie, and the Bay Area shining on the international stage. It was a proud moment for me and all the Bay Area fans.

The moment I arrived at Chase Center, the energy was palpable. Thrive City was alive with fans with fun interactive activations that included a full outdoor tennis court!





Inside the arena, the atmosphere was electric. The transformation of Chase Arena was extraordinary: a sleek black court that elevated the competition, framed by elegant black-and-white sponsor logos, with flashes of red and blue symbolizing Team World and Team Europe. From the black carpet in the lower bowl to signage and lighting, every detail reflected prestige and style. As Co-Founder of Spritz, a branding and marketing agency, I was struck by the sophistication and seamless execution; it was truly world-class.

One of the details I loved most was the visual identity: Team Europe’s logo in deep blue accented with stars, and Team World’s mark in bold red featuring a globe. These logos weren’t just on paper; they came to life everywhere, stitched into uniforms, splashed across scoreboards, and were woven into signage throughout the arena. The designs perfectly embodied the event’s spirit: two teams representing global pride and continental tradition, showcased in a beautifully unified way. Together with the clean black-and-white sponsor palette, the red-and-blue duel created a striking and elegant stage that elevated every match. And the lighting in the arena reflected that as well.

Captains Andre Agassi (Team World) and Yannick Noah (Team Europe) brought a spark to the sidelines. Their enthusiasm was contagious—leaping from their captain seats courtside, cheering with abandon, and showing that the Laver Cup isn’t just competition; it’s team spirit. John McEnroe and Björn Borg led the squads in the past. However, these two new captains injected fresh energy into the tradition. I grew up watching Agassi, so it was a treat to watch him in this role. I also loved seeing the teams sit right behind their captains in a circular section, cheerleading every point. Federer and Rod Laver were in the house, sitting front row and adding gravitas to the overall atmosphere.

Saturday night was unforgettable and provided the coolest cross-sport moments. Stephen Curry, our Warriors’ icon, walked onto the court alongside Federer for the ceremonial coin toss before the marquee singles match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. The crowd went crazy for the two GOATs. After the coin toss, Curry and Federer posed for pictures with both players, and, before long, both Team World and Team Europe swarmed the court to pose for pics with these living legends. It was pure magic, a once-in-a-lifetime snapshot of greatness colliding.

The fast format kept me on the edge of my seat—three days of singles and doubles matches—best of three sets with ad scoring and a match tiebreak if needed. Matches were worth one point on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3. The first to earn 13 points won.

The highlight for me was California’s own Taylor Fritz (from San Diego, ranked number 5 in the world and the number 1 American) delivering two massive upsets. He stunned Carlos Alcaraz in an epic battle—Saturday night—extraordinary, stunning tennis. For me, it was a pinch-me moment: the best tennis I’ve ever had the joy to watch live. Less than 24 hours later, Fritz backed it up with a 6–3, 7–6 (4) victory over world number 3 ranked Alexander Zverev, clinching the Cup for Team World. His wins accounted for five of the team’s 15 points in their 15–9 triumph—Team World’s third Laver Cup title in four years. Team World last won the Laver Cup at Vancouver 2023 after winning their first title at London 2022. Next year’s Laver Cup will be back in London at the O2 Arena.

From start to finish, the Laver Cup in San Francisco was an exceptional blend of tradition and innovation, uniting the past, present, and future of tennis. For three days, the Bay Area wasn’t just a host city; it was the center of the tennis universe. And as a proud San Franciscan, I couldn’t help but beam seeing our city shine so brightly on the global stage. From the activities in Thrive City to the packed crowds inside Chase, San Francisco was everywhere. The festivities felt like a springboard to what’s ahead—next year’s Super Bowl LX and World Cup, when our city once again will take its place at the center of the sports world.

Farewell for Now: Valkyries’ Historic First Season

The Golden State Valkyries’ inaugural playoff run may have ended down in San Jose, but the season as a whole was nothing short of historic— including Coach Natalie Nakase being named WNBA Coach of the Year.

On the court, the Valkyries proved they belonged, showing grit and heart until the very end. Though the playoff exit stung, there was nothing disappointing about what they accomplished: record-breaking crowds, a new standard for women’s basketball in the Bay Area, and a team that instantly became a part of the community’s fabric.

For me, and for countless fans, the offseason already feels like withdrawal. I found myself sharing this very sentiment with ushers at the Laver Cup—people I’d gotten to know over the course of the Valkyries’ season. We all agreed: we miss our Valkyries (& Violet, too!)—their energy, their presence, their role in making Chase Center come alive in such a magical new way. The wait for next season already feels long, but the excitement and anticipation are even greater. This team isn’t just here; they’re here to stay, and their story, and the movement they’ve sparked, is only just beginning. I can’t wait to see the next chapter of their long and exciting journey!

Squash Steps Into the Spotlight

The Silicon Valley Open will arrive in Redwood City this October 11–15 at Squash Zone, bringing elite professional players to compete right here in our backyard. Many of these athletes will also be contenders on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028, when squash will make its long-awaited debut at the Universal City Squash Center.

For Bay Area fans, it will be a rare opportunity to see world-class squash competition up close and personal—and I will be there. Hope to see you!

Olympic Buzz: From Milan to Los Angeles

The countdown continues for two landmark Olympic Games and the anticipation builds on both sides of the globe. Milano Cortina 2026 just released a new batch of Opening Ceremony tickets. More details are available on their official website: https://bit.ly/4niU7wt

Closer to home, Los Angeles 2028 unveiled its ticket lottery system, which will launch in early 2026. In January, you can register for the draw, and, if you win, you’ll be notified of your timeslot to purchase tickets. I did this for Paris and purchased for every time slot I was eligible for; it worked!

Closing Reflection

From the black court of the Laver Cup to the purple pride of the Valkyries, and now squash stepping into the spotlight, the Bay Area continues to be a hub for world-class sports. Each event brings its own energy and the magic of being a sports fan here: local pride and global connection, all woven together. From San Francisco to the world, the passion always meets the play.

Signing off from the Bay—see you next month when I’ll dive into athletic intelligence, and how Meta’s latest offerings are redefining the athlete’s edge. (Hint: Meta unveiled a new line of performance-focused AI glasses: Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses for sports will launch on October 21.)

Beth’s Bay Area Sports Beat

Published on September 25, 2025