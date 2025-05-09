Lesbian Visibility Week 2025: Flag Raising and Lighting of San Francisco City Hall

Two significant events of Lesbian Visibility Week 2025 were the Flag Raising and Reception at San Francisco City Hall on April 24, and the Lighting of San Francisco City Hall on the evening of April 27.

The (Lesbian) Flag Raising and Reception took place on the Mayor’s Balcony at City Hall. Guest speakers at the event included Mayor Daniel Lurie; Frances “Franco” Stevens and Jen Rainin, the Co-Founders of The Curve Foundation; Rebecca Rolfe, the Executive Director of the San Francisco LGBT Center; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors; and Imani Rupert-Gordon, Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights. The event was presented by The Curve Foundation and championed by President Mandelman and the SF LGBT Center. Additional support was provided by the Bob Ross Foundation.

The Lighting of San Francisco City Hall in lesbian colors happened at 7:30 pm on Sunday, April 27, closing out Lesbian Visibility Week. Alex U. Inn, Elena Olzark, and the San Francisco Dyke March were honored. Special guests included the owners of the soon-to-open Rikki’s Women’s Sports Bar, Danielle Thoe and Sara Yergovich; and Kimberly Veale of the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries.

For more information about this year’s Lesbian Visibility Week

(April 21–April 27), visit: https://www.lesbianvisibilityweek.com





Published on May 8, 2025