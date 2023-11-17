Let’s Go Home 11.16.23

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Esmerelda

Meet Esmeralda! As a reserved senior cat during the height of kitten season, 7-year-old Esmeralda finds it hard to get attention. But once she warms to you, this gal is a lovebug who will make a great feline companion. Since she’s fully grown, we already know what her purr-sonality is, and it’s wonderful!

Dory is a sweet girl with sparking blue eyes, a very affectionate disposition, and a love for long walks. This energetic pup is about 1 to 2 years old and is a perfect medium size at about 55 lbs. She can’t wait to go home with you to enjoy lots of snuggles and daily exercise and adventures!

Dory

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on November 16, 2023