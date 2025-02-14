Let’s Go Home: 2.13.25

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Beret

Meet Beret, a 6-month-old sweetheart with a heart full of love! At 31 pounds, she’s the perfect size for both cuddles and adventures. She is a little shy at first, but once Beret feels safe, her playful and affectionate side shines. Beret enjoys doggy playgroups, loves respectful chase games, and would thrive with a well-matched dog friend or as a solo pup with playdates. She is treat-motivated and eager to please, already knows “sit,” and stays close to her humans. With patience and love, Beret will blossom into your perfect companion!

Sally

Adoptable Sally is the sweetest! If you’re looking for a playful and affectionate bun to love and care for, she’s your gal. Come meet her at OAS this week!

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Let’s Go Home

Published on February 13, 2025