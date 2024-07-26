Let’s Go Home: 7.25.24

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Beatrix is one of the many adorable kittens waiting for their forever homes! Young kittens like Beatrix do better in pairs and she is looking for a home with her littermate Bethany. They are about 2 months old and full of playful kitten energy!

Beatrix

Zamboni is a charming boy and a quick learner—he has already learned sit, down, and paw, and he is eager to learn more! At the shelter, he enjoys attending daily playgroups with his doggie friends. This 2-year-old pup can’t wait to go home with you!

Zamboni

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

